



A group of colleges and local councils in the Tay region of eastern Scotland announced the appointment of Jason Grant, who previously worked as a student welfare officer at a local college, to the role on Thursday.

However, critics argue that a woman would be better suited for the job.

The retired tennis star Martina Navratilova commented on the news of his nomination, calling him a “funny f**king” for her I tweet account.

“Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or take care of their prostate or whatever?!? This is absurd,” she wrote in a isolated I tweet.

Barrister Charlotte Proudman also questioned why a man was appointed to the role. “I remember at school, girls used sanitary napkins because tampons were unaffordable posted on Twitter . “What experience does Jason Grant have on this? I’m all *for* supporting men – but let’s have women lead in our experiences.” Grant’s role is the first of its kind in Scotland. “He will co-ordinate and streamline access to Dignity Period across the area by working directly with colleges and local authorities,” Grainger PR said in a press release announcing the appointment, which was made by a working group of . “Jason will lead a regional campaign across schools, colleges and wider communities, raising awareness and understanding of the new Act and ensuring Scottish Government funding is allocated appropriately,” he said. The Period Products Act came into force on Monday and means that menstrual products, including tampons and pads, will be made available free of charge in public facilities in Scotland. It will be the responsibility of local authorities and education providers to ensure that products are available free of charge. Grant called the legislation “transformative and long overdue” in the press release announcing his appointment. “With our partners, we will look at fine-tuning the existing distribution and availability of products, including sustainable options and even plan performance art workshops in schools and colleges to improve education around periods,” he said. His appointment “surprised and intrigued some colleagues and friends,” according to the press release, but Grant, a former personal trainer and tobacconist, said he believes he has a lot to bring to the role. “I think being a man will help me break down barriers, lower the stigma and encourage more open discussions. Although menstruation directly affects women, it’s an issue for everyone,” he said, adding that he will also work to raise awareness about menopause. . “It’s time to normalize these topics and get back to reality about the subject,” he added. “I believe I can make progress by proving that this is not just a female topic, by encouraging conversations between all genders, and by educating and engaging new audiences.” A spokesman for the task force that hired Grant said giving him the job “was a no-brainer given his extensive experience managing projects from the private and public sector.” CNN has reached out to Grainger PR for further comment.

