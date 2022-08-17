Rhine’s low water level adds to Germany’s ongoing economic woesExBulletin



change the title Yann Schreiber/AFP via Getty Images

Yann Schreiber/AFP via Getty Images

KOBLENZ, Germany As ship captain Stefan Merkelbach cruises his tour boat down the Rhine River through the city of Koblenz, passengers snap photos of the medieval castles and fortresses along the shores. However, Merkelbach has his eye on the ship’s depth gauge, which hovers at a depth of about 5 meters. In a normal year, this stretch of river is between 10 and 20 meters deep.

“We can still sail from Koblenz, but we have several anchorages where we can no longer stop because the water is too shallow,” he says. “If this continues, parts of the river will be closed to shipping, something I’ve never experienced.”

Europe’s hot, dry summer means the water level in the Rhine, Western Europe’s most important waterway, is at a record low, making it too shallow for many ships to cross a problem for a country that depends on the river for 80% of it. water transport. Millions of tonnes of goods move through the Rhine and transport disruptions are sure to further affect Germany’s economy, which is already reeling from global supply chain disruptions and record high energy costs stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine .



change the title Rob Schmitz/NPR

Rob Schmitz/NPR

“It’s less of a problem for us pleasure cruises, but cargo ships and tankers have problems,” says Merkelbach. “Ships that normally take 2,400 metric tons of cargo now only take 500 tons so they don’t run aground, that’s a massive load reduction.”

For this stretch of river, that means more ships carrying less cargo, moving from a rapidly receding bank of brown rocks atop dead grass and dead trees.

“Normally, you see these big container ships carrying goods from Rotterdam,” says Adrian Schmid-Breton of the International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine. “But I haven’t seen those ships on the river for weeks.”



change the title Rob Schmitz/NPR

Rob Schmitz/NPR

Instead, Schmid-Breton says, companies are choosing to ship fewer goods on more ships, leading to a more congested river. His commission estimates that low water levels occur on average once every 20 years. But the last time the Rhine was this low was just four years ago, in 2018. That year, Schmid-Breton says, German industry lost nearly $3 billion as the goods were unable to reach their destinations. Frankfurt Airport, one of the world’s busiest, experienced shortfalls in jet fuel supplies that year because companies were unable to ship fuel.

This year, companies are trying to transport goods on board trucks. But this is not enough: 40 trucks would be needed to transport the grain that a barge could normally carry.



change the title Rob Schmitz/NPR

Rob Schmitz/NPR

The flow of one of the most vital commodities, coal, is at risk and this could have serious consequences for Europe’s largest economy. “If there are problems with the transport of coal on the Rhine, we will see shortages in coal-fired power plants in September and they may not be able to produce electricity,” says Guido Baldi, one. researcher with the German Institute for Economic Research.

He predicts a coal shortage, in addition to ongoing global supply chain problems, will lead to Germany’s economic output falling by 0.5% in the third quarter. “This is particularly problematic now, as Germany tries to wean itself off Russian gas and needs coal plants as a backup,” says Baldi. “If coal transportation is hindered, we will see electricity shortages starting in September.”

Drought, war and supply chain bottlenecks are sending Europe’s largest economy into recession, Baldi says.

Schmid-Breton, of the International Commission for the Protection of Youth, says the environmental impact of this drought is just as bad. He says less water, which is warming to warmer temperatures, is a problem for fish like Atlantic salmon, which have just been reintroduced into the river. “Because of the low water, they can’t reach their spawning grounds,” he says. “So they have to lay emergency eggs. That means they will lose their eggs.”

And with less water in the river, the concentration of pollutants increases, he adds, which will have an additional impact on any animals that live along the river.

Schmid-Breton is encouraged by the rain in this week’s forecast, but he says the region will need two to three weeks of heavy, steady rain for the Rhine to return to normal as the region heads into what is typically the season his drier. .



change the title Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

Esme Nicholson contributed to this report from Berlin.