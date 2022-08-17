Saudi activist sentenced to 34 years in prison for Twitter activity





Al-Shehab, 33, was also banned from traveling outside Saudi Arabia for another 34 years.

The PhD student at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom was arrested in January 2021 and subjected to questioning sessions for a period of 265 days before being brought to the Specialized Criminal Court, according to the independent human rights organization ALQST.

She was originally sentenced to six years late last year — that was increased to 34 years after al-Shehab filed an appeal, according to the documents.

The charges brought against her by the Public Prosecution included “giving assistance to those who seek to disrupt public order and undermine the safety of the general public and the stability of the state, and publishing false and biased rumors on Twitter,” the ALQST said.

Al Shehab told the court that without prior warning, she was “pushed” into the month-long investigation, during which she was held in solitary confinement, according to court documents. The mother of two also asked the court to consider the need to care for her children and ailing mother, the documents said. ALQST’s Head of Monitoring and Communications Lina Al-Hathloul told CNN that al-Shehab had been arrested for supporting her sister Loujain al-Hathloul, a prominent activist who spent more than 1,000 days in prison after a May purge. 2018 that had known targets. opponents of the kingdom’s overturned law banning women from driving — and other prisoners of conscience on Twitter. Lina Al-Hathloul said in ALQST’s statement that al-Shehab’s sentence “makes a mockery of the Saudi authorities’ claims of reform for women and the legal system,” adding that it “shows that they remain determined to severely punish anyone who expresses their opinions.” freely”. They called on the Saudi government to release al-Shehab and demanded that the kingdom protect freedom of speech. Al-Shehab’s Twitter account remains online with a pinned tweet saying: “Freedom for prisoners of conscience and all the oppressed of the world.” The US State Department said it is “looking into” the case on Wednesday. “But I can say that this is a general issue, and I can say this without warning and emphatically: exercising freedom of expression to protect women’s rights should not be criminalized,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. in a press conference. Asked if Saudi Arabia was encouraged by recent US engagements with the country, Price replied that “our engagement… has made it clear… that human rights are central to our agenda.”

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Kylie Atwood.

