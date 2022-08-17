International
Prominent cardinal named in sexual assault lawsuit against Quebec archdiocese
The name of a prominent Vatican cardinal who is considered a possible successor to Pope Francis appears on a list made public as part of a new class action against the archdiocese of Quebec, Radio-Canada investigative program. In the end has found
Cardinal Marc Ouellet, who was the archbishop of Quebec when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was being held, is among about 88 clergy facing allegations of sexual assault. It is the first time Ouellet’s name has appeared in legal proceedings.
The civil suit represents more than 100 victims who allegedly were sexually assaulted, most of them as minors, by priests and other staff working for the archdiocese since 1940.
Most of the attacks allegedly occurred in the 1950s and 1960s, according to group action documents.
Ouellet is by far the most prominent person among those listed in the class action, and the one with the highest position in the Catholic Church. Cardinal faces no criminal charges.
His alleged victim, who is identified as “F” in the documents, was doing an internship as a pastoral agent from 2008 to 2010 when she says the attacks happened. She says they happened during public events.
“He grabbed me and then his hands on my back, they went way down,” said the complainant, who shared her version of what happened with Radio-Canada’s. In the end team last spring.
“Quite intrusive for, let’s say for someone who is my superior, who is the archbishop of Quebec.”
During that meeting, the cardinal allegedly told her it was the second time they’d seen each other that week and he might as well kiss her on the cheek, since there’s nothing wrong with being treated a little.
“It made me very uncomfortable, especially the word ‘treatment’ of myself. Like I was his treatment,” she said.
The accusations with which the woman shared In the end are the same as those found in the pleadings.
On various occasions, Ouellet allegedly held the woman against his body, massaged her shoulders or forcefully stroked her back “right up to where her bottom starts,” each time making her extremely uncomfortable.
“I felt followed. It became more and more invasive, more and more intense to the point where I stopped following events. I tried to avoid being in his presence as much as possible,” she said.
In an email to Radio-Canada, the archdiocese of Quebec said it was aware of the allegations against Ouellet, but declined to comment further.
At the time of the alleged attacks, Ouellet was the archbishop and head of the archdiocese. He had the final say on who was hired as a pastoral agent, according to Alain Arseneault, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
“You have at that time a young woman in her mid-20s against a powerful man in a position of authority, known around the world at the time, who was probably 60 years old,” he said. “Like most victims, she froze.”
When “F” discussed her concern with those around her, she was told that the cardinal was a warm man and that she was not the only woman who faced this kind of “problem with him,” the class action says.
A priest who was active in the archdiocese at the time said In the end there were rumors about the Cardinal’s behavior.
The priest, who asked to remain anonymous, was one of the clergy to whom the young woman told what happened to the cardinal. He said they believed her claims.
“We couldn’t pass him. He arrived like a sheriff coming to put order in the archdiocese of Quebec, he was sent from Rome,” he said. “For him to have inappropriate behavior with women, we found that really strange of him.”
Although the allegations against Ouellet appear physically less serious than the other cases cited in the class action lawsuit, the impact on the victim is nonetheless just as significant, Arsenault said.
“It’s hard to imagine that someone of his intelligence, in his position, was unaware of what he was doing and the consequences it could have,” he said.
Ouellet was called back to Rome and promoted to prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, the Vatican department responsible for electing new bishops, in 2010.
“F,” said after Ouellet left and was replaced by Grand Cyprien Lacroix, the current archbishop of Quebec, things changed significantly.
“He was much more attuned. If there was physical contact, it was a simple handshake,” she said.
A complaint made to the Vatican
According to the lawsuit, the woman decided to share what happened to her with the committee responsible for reviewing sexual allegations within the archdiocese of Quebec 10 years later, after a disturbing encounter with another priest.
She said she went to see the committee and told them: “I don’t know if I was a victim, but this is my story.”
“I felt the need to tell [them] everything I had gone through was inappropriate since I started as a pastoral agent.”
She said committee members told her both cases were cases of sexual misconduct and allegedly encouraged her to file a complaint.
Only then did the committee learn that one of the priests was Cardinal Ouellet, as the woman had not previously shared the men’s names.
The complaint against Ouellet was filed directly with the Vatican in 2021. It was assigned to priest Jacques Servais, a theologian charged with examining the case.
A virtual meeting was arranged between the victim and the Vatican, but a year and a half later the woman said she still has not been informed of the end of the investigation.
