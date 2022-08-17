International
US joins South Korea, Australia, Japan and Canada for missile defense exercise after RIMPAC
Naval forces for the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and Canada concluded the Pacific Dragon 2022 exercise on Monday.
The biennial multinational air and missile defense exercises began on August 5 in Hawaii at the Barking Sands Pacific Missile Facility (PMRF) and off the coast of Kauai.
This was the first time Australia and Canada participated in the exercise, as previous iterations only included the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
“PD22 was the first iteration of exercise Pacific Dragon that included a live-fire intercept of a short-range ballistic missile using a Standard 3 (SM-3) Block IA missile,” according to a news release Monday from the Navy of the US Pacific.
Royal Australian Navy destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG42) and replenishment ship HMAS SUpply (A195), Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH331), JS destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Haguro (DDG-180), ROKS Republic of Korea Navy destroyer Sejong the Great (DDG-991), and the US Navy destroyers USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110) participated in the exercise. A US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet also took part in the exercise, according to a JMSDF press release.
SUpply, Vancouver, Sejong the Great, Fitzgerald AND William P. Lawrence all participated in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2022, which concluded on August 4, with the remaining ships deploying to Hawaii for Pacific Dragon.
Vancouver deployed with frigate HCMS Winnipeg (FFH338) for RIMPAC. Winnipeg is now heading to the Indo-Pacific to conduct Operation Projection, where the Canadian Armed Forces conduct port visits and training, exercises and engagements with foreign navies and other international security partners in the region.
Vancouver will also participate in Operation Projection and Operation Neon Canadas contribution to a coordinated multinational effort to support United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed on North Korea. Canada’s participation includes surveillance and monitoring of any vessels that violate UN sanctions.
Meanwhile, from August 8 to 14, Japan, the US and the Republic of Korea conducted a missile warning and ballistic missile detection and tracking training at the same time with Pacific Dragon, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu said at a press conference on Tuesday. Hamada. Hamada said Japan-US-ROK agreed to conduct this training during the June 11 Defense Ministerial Meeting in Singapore.
The Ministry of Defense and the Japan Self-Defense Forces want to continue deepening tripartite cooperation, Hamada said. The US, Japan and South Korea “shared tactical data link information in accordance with a trilateral information sharing agreement,” according to a press release Monday from the Pentagon.
Referring to a phone call today with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Hamada said both strongly condemn China’s ballistic missile launch earlier this month and that the US and Japan will work cooperatively to closely and continuously to respond to any situation in the region. In light of the current situation in North Korea, Hamada said he and Austin stressed the importance of Japan-US-ROK defense cooperation.
The two defense chiefs also agreed to coordinate their strategies and that the two countries will also continue to cooperate closely for the steady progress of US efforts to realign its forces in the region. Going forward, I would like to work with Secretary Austin to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US Alliance and to maintain and strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Hamada said.
Meanwhile, the second surface unit of the JMSDF Indo-Pacific Deployment 2022 (Deployment IPD22), the destroyer JS Kirisame (DD-104), is currently operating around Fiji after drilling with the Republic of Fiji Navy patrol vessel RFNS Careful (202) and making a port call at Suva, Fiji, on Monday.
AUGUST 15, JS KIRISAME (#IPD22) conducted our first goodwill exercise with @FijiNavy RFNS KIKAU, and called on Suva to deepen its mutual understanding, flexibility and mobility to realize a #FOIPand contribute to supporting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.#Fiji pic.twitter.com/pvipG7wYvh
— Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (@jmsdf_pao_eng) August 16, 2022
Patrol ship HMS of the United Kingdom Royal Navy Spey (P234) is also operating near Fiji and assisting the island nation with an exclusive economic zone that patrols against illegal, unregulated and unreported (IIU) fishing.Royal New Zealand Navy offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington (P55) is also helping Fiji conduct similar patrols in nearby Pacific islands.
The RFMF thanks the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom for its continued support @FijiNavy. HMS Spey visits for the second time. They assist the Fiji Navy in patrolling our EEZ in monitoring IUU and other related matters. @ukinfiji pic.twitter.com/wL5AiiE7QO
— Republic of Fiji Military Forces (@Rfmf_Media) August 15, 2022
IUU fishing has been a major problem for small Pacific islands that lack maritime and maritime patrol assets. Some Western countries are helping them by deploying their vehicles in the area.
The U.S. Coast Guard is now participating with partners to support the Pacific Islands Fisheries Forum (FFA) Chief of Island Operations and the larger Operation Blue Pacific through patrols in the Western Pacific in August and September, according to a news release on Monday from the US. Indo-Pacific Command.
“The operation covers a significant area of the Pacific offshore and the exclusive economic zones of the Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia and the Solomon Islands, while renewing relationships strengthened by local knowledge and expertise,” the news release said. release reads.
USCGC Quick Response Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC-1140) will stop at Manus, Papua New Guinea, for the first port visit of the operation.
“During the patrol, the cutter will also have air support from a forward-deployed HC-130 Hercules aircrew from US Coast Guard Air Station Barber Point and a New Zealand Defense Force P3 Orion aircrew” , according to the announcement.
