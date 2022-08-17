Venice fines tourists for surfing the Grand Canal





Two people decided to go surfing on Wednesday morning. The place they chose to do it: not the beaches the city enjoys — but up on the Grand Canal. Apparently riding eFoils (electric surfboards raised from the water on hydrofoils), they were caught on camera riding up and down the waterway. The Grand Canal is not only the center of the UNESCO World Heritage site, lined with historic buildings, but it is also the main thoroughfare of Venice. In footage captured by various locals, they were caught dodging a vaporetto (water bus) and a taxi under the Rialto Bridge, as well as zipping past the Salute Basilica, one of the city’s iconic sites. As they passed under the Accademia Bridge, one of the surfers fell off his board, but made sure to keep his phone out of the water, filming his companion. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted a video of the surfers, calling them “two powerful idiots making fun of the city”. He offered a free dinner to anyone who could identify the couple. If someone took him up on his offer or if they installed their own control room cameras monitoring the city through CCTV, Brugnaro later tweeted that the pair had been identified. “The two surfboards have been confiscated and soon … those responsible will be in our hands.” Local paper Gazzettino it was later reported that the pair had been caught. The two boards — worth about €25,000 (US$25,440) — were confiscated because they were not insured, he said, while each surfer was fined €1,500 for endangering canal navigation. They were also hit with an anti-social behavior order and promptly kicked out of town. The city has also instructed lawyers to initiate proceedings against the duo for defamation of the city’s image. Men’s consulates will also be contacted. Main Image: Screengrab from Twitter post (Luigi Brugnaro)

