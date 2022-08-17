The Crimean attacks show Ukraine’s newest strategy: the defense minister

The war in Ukraine: What you need to know

The last: Wheat shipments from Ukraine are increasing under the agreement reached by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had driven up food prices and raised fears of more famine in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including cargoes of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, have departed.

War: The conflict on the ground continues as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to pound Ukrainian forces, which have at times been able to put up strong resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes rest on the liberation of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, and eventually Crimea, which was occupied by Russia in 2014. Fears of a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain as both sides accuse each other of bombing it.

Guns: Western arms supplies are helping Ukraine slow Russian advances. US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike further behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used a variety of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

Read our full coverage of The Russia-Ukraine crisis.