KYIV Ukraine hopes a new strategy to attack key military targets deep inside Russian-occupied territory will damage Moscow’s ability to hold front lines ahead of an eventual Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake territory, Ukraine’s defense minister said Wednesday. .
International
The Crimean attacks show Ukraine’s newest strategy: the defense minister
Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking to erode Russia’s military capabilities by attacking its most sensitive military installations from within.
They were using a strategy to destroy their stocks, to destroy their warehouses, to destroy their headquarters, the quarters of the commanders, he said. It’s our answer to their meat grinder tactics.
To that end, Ukraine is activating a resistance force under the command of Ukrainian special forces to carry out attacks far behind Russian lines, Reznikov said. The force was formed in January under a law passed last year and has been active in Russian-held Ukrainian territory in recent weeks.
Several spectacular explosions in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula over the past week have drawn attention to the emerging strategy and the role of Ukrainian special forces in its implementation. Ukrainian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post that those forces were responsible for explosions in Crimea at a Russian air base last week and at an ammunition depot and an air base on Tuesday.
Reznikov reiterated the Ukrainian government’s official position that it can neither confirm nor deny Ukraine’s involvement in the Crimean attacks. But striking such targets is part of Ukraine’s current military strategy, and Ukraine lacks the ranged weapons systems to reach targets in Crimea from Ukrainian-controlled territory, he said.
Crimea serves as Russia’s main supply route for weapons and ammunition reaching the front lines along the southern part of Ukraine that was occupied by Russian troops in the early days of the invasion. It is also used as a base for warplanes that launch missile strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities, making it a valuable military target, he said.
They have their full ammunition depots in Crimea and send them to the south of Ukraine, on the mainland. So we have to destroy them, as we did in the Kiev campaign, to cut their logistics lines, he said. He was referring to how Ukrainian forces cut Russian supply lines and eventually forced a Russian withdrawal from the Kiev area in the first weeks of the war.
Until last week, Russian troops and even beachgoers had assumed they were safe in Crimea, which was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, because it was out of range of Ukraine’s existing arsenal. Ukraine has requested longer-range weapons from the United States, but US officials have balked, citing fears that Ukraine could use them to attack Russian territory and possibly spark a wider war.
But Ukraine is not using US-supplied weapons in the attacks, easing potential concerns in Washington that Ukrainian attacks in Crimea, which Russia considers Russian territory, could lead to escalation.
For our American partners it is an absolutely convenient situation, because we have not used American weapons, said Reznikov.
However, Ukraine’s Western allies have been involved in training the special forces responsible for the attacks, said Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the defense ministry. NATO partners have provided trainers to show Ukrainians how to operate behind Russian lines, he said.
He and other officials call the new strategy de-occupation. Podolyak said his goal was to counter Russia’s back-and-forth strategy of slow advances on the ground, using artillery to pulverize towns and villages, then moving in only after soldiers and civilians have been forced out.
The main targets, he said, are ammunition and fuel depots and headquarters housing Russian officers commanding front-line troops. By striking them, he said, we break active operational support and bleed the Russian military.
Podolyak said the strategy also includes the U.S. Advanced Artillery Missile Systems (HIMARS) delivered by the United States starting in late June. They are used to hit similar targets, but are limited by their maximum range of 50 miles.
They have, however, played a major role in recent weeks, blunting Russian advances in the eastern Donbas region that is the current focus of the Russian military offensive. Since arriving, the HIMARs have been used to destroy ammunition depots and command and control posts positioned behind Russian lines that had previously been out of range.
Taking the war to Crimea will further hamper Russia’s ability to support military operations in the south of the country, and especially in the Kherson region, which Ukraine has indicated will be the first target of a counteroffensive, Reznikov said. HIMARS have already managed to cut Russian supply lines in the city of Kherson, which depend on only three bridges across the Dnieper River, which have been heavily bombarded by high-precision missile systems in recent weeks.
In Wednesday’s attack, Ukrainian media reports said at least 10 Russian soldiers were killed in an attack on a Russian command post in Nova Kakhovka, a town on one of the main bridges. Reports did not say what weapon was used.
