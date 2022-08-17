International
The separatist Anglican Church of Australia’s first diocese officially launches religion
Australia’s first breakaway Anglican church congregation was about to meet in a suburban RSL, and the man who was supposed to lead the service was worried.
Ten minutes before Rev Peter Palmer started, there were less than a dozen people at Beenleigh RSL and Golf Club in south-east Queensland.
Then all of a sudden all these people came in and we started worshiping God together, in a whole new style of Anglican worship, Palmer said at a conference on Monday.
The stakes were high: Palmer had previously given notice as vicar of St Georges Beenleigh Anglican Church, telling an emissary of the Archbishop of Brisbane that he was leaving to join Gafco, a breakaway group that is dividing the church Anglicans around the world.
Gafcon, the Global Future Anglican Conference, says it is fighting a revisionist interpretation of the Bible by the Church of England leadership, which has allowed for the ordination of women, the blessing of same-sex marriages and more relaxed views on divorce.
Palmer said when asked by the envoy why he was leaving to join Gafco, he replied: I can’t go along with same-sex blessings, I’m not going to let that happen and I have to I resist this.
Instead of serving his usual three-month sabbatical, Palmer said he was told his service next Sunday would be his last with the Anglican church.
He said he negotiated to take an extra week of service to allow his parishioners to grieve since he had been at the church for more than six years.
Palmer then told his parishioners he was leaving to join a diocese that explicitly bans same-sex marriage.
Many of them were shocked and actually asked me what to do?
So I thought about it, and I prayed about it, and I decided there was only one way to do it, and that was to stand up against it and call it out for what it is: God says it’s sin.
The Palmers’ service last weekend was the first held by the Diocese of the Southern Cross, the only Australian branch of Gafcon.
The diocese was officially launched this week at a Gafcon conference in Canberra by its new bishop, Glenn Davies, the former archbishop of Sydney’s Anglican churches.
This is a sad day, in many ways, he told the Guardian.
If the leadership would repent and return to the teachings of the Bible, we would not need the Diocese of the Southern Cross. Close it and come back.
It is the latest expansion of a movement that is dividing the church around the world, with similar dioceses in North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
I’m not buying people, I’m not luring people, I’m not recruiting, I’m providing a safe haven and they can come to me, Davies said.
The Church of England was the main denomination in Australia during the 19th and 20th centuries. But according to last registrationAnglican affiliation fell more than any other religion in the past five years, from 3.1 million to 2.5 million people, a drop of almost one in five, from 13.3% to 9.8% of the population.
Brian Douglas, an Anglican priest and adjunct research professor at the Australian Center for Christianity and Culture in Canberra, said he expected the divide in the church to widen.
There are currently two Anglican churches in North America and I doubt that will happen here, he said.
Those splits in the US had led to legal disputes over whether parishes that had broken away from the Anglican Church were able to still hold services in their local churches, but Douglas said similar issues could be avoided in Australia as the Anglican Church kept its property. . in trust, meaning none were owned by parishes.
As the dust settles, Palmer is preparing for his next service.
I don’t think so [just] be me for a long time, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/18/first-diocese-of-australias-breakaway-anglican-church-officially-launched
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]