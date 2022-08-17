The separatist Anglican Church of Australia’s first diocese officially launches religion

Australia’s first breakaway Anglican church congregation was about to meet in a suburban RSL, and the man who was supposed to lead the service was worried.

Ten minutes before Rev Peter Palmer started, there were less than a dozen people at Beenleigh RSL and Golf Club in south-east Queensland.

Then all of a sudden all these people came in and we started worshiping God together, in a whole new style of Anglican worship, Palmer said at a conference on Monday.

The stakes were high: Palmer had previously given notice as vicar of St Georges Beenleigh Anglican Church, telling an emissary of the Archbishop of Brisbane that he was leaving to join Gafco, a breakaway group that is dividing the church Anglicans around the world.

Gafcon, the Global Future Anglican Conference, says it is fighting a revisionist interpretation of the Bible by the Church of England leadership, which has allowed for the ordination of women, the blessing of same-sex marriages and more relaxed views on divorce.

Palmer said when asked by the envoy why he was leaving to join Gafco, he replied: I can’t go along with same-sex blessings, I’m not going to let that happen and I have to I resist this.

Instead of serving his usual three-month sabbatical, Palmer said he was told his service next Sunday would be his last with the Anglican church.

He said he negotiated to take an extra week of service to allow his parishioners to grieve since he had been at the church for more than six years.

“,”caption”:”Sign up to get the top news from Guardian Australia every morning.”,”isTracking”:false,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”The Guardian”,”sourceDomain”:”theguardian. com”}”> Sign up to get top stories from Guardian Australia every morning.

Palmer then told his parishioners he was leaving to join a diocese that explicitly bans same-sex marriage.

Many of them were shocked and actually asked me what to do?

So I thought about it, and I prayed about it, and I decided there was only one way to do it, and that was to stand up against it and call it out for what it is: God says it’s sin.

The Palmers’ service last weekend was the first held by the Diocese of the Southern Cross, the only Australian branch of Gafcon.

The diocese was officially launched this week at a Gafcon conference in Canberra by its new bishop, Glenn Davies, the former archbishop of Sydney’s Anglican churches.

This is a sad day, in many ways, he told the Guardian.

If the leadership would repent and return to the teachings of the Bible, we would not need the Diocese of the Southern Cross. Close it and come back.

It is the latest expansion of a movement that is dividing the church around the world, with similar dioceses in North America, South America, Africa and Europe.

I’m not buying people, I’m not luring people, I’m not recruiting, I’m providing a safe haven and they can come to me, Davies said.

The Church of England was the main denomination in Australia during the 19th and 20th centuries. But according to last registrationAnglican affiliation fell more than any other religion in the past five years, from 3.1 million to 2.5 million people, a drop of almost one in five, from 13.3% to 9.8% of the population.

Brian Douglas, an Anglican priest and adjunct research professor at the Australian Center for Christianity and Culture in Canberra, said he expected the divide in the church to widen.

There are currently two Anglican churches in North America and I doubt that will happen here, he said.

Those splits in the US had led to legal disputes over whether parishes that had broken away from the Anglican Church were able to still hold services in their local churches, but Douglas said similar issues could be avoided in Australia as the Anglican Church kept its property. . in trust, meaning none were owned by parishes.

As the dust settles, Palmer is preparing for his next service.

I don’t think so [just] be me for a long time, he said.