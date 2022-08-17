Salma al-Shehab, Saudi activist, sentenced to 34 years for tweeting

Placeholder on load item actions

BEIRUT Saudi Arabia quietly sentenced a woman last week to 34 years in prison for her Twitter activity, marking the longest Saudi sentence ever. for a peaceful activist and starting a new wave of fear among government opponents, three rights groups said. The woman, Salma al-Shehab, was arrested in January 2021 in Saudi Arabia, where she was on holiday, days before the Saudi national and mother of two was due to return home to Britain, according to rights groups. According to court documents, the charges against the 33-year-old all revolved around her Twitter activity.

Shehab had been active on the social media platform during campaigns calling for the abolition of the country’s guardianship system, which gives men legal control over certain aspects of the lives of female relatives. She had called for the release of Saudi prisoners of conscience.

According to court records obtained by The Washington Post, Shehab was charged with using a social media website to disrupt public order, undermine the security of society and the stability of the state, and support those who had committed criminal acts. under the anti-terrorism law and its financing.

The documents said she supported such individuals by following their social media accounts and retweeting their tweets, and that she spread false rumors. The documents went on to say that after she appealed an initial sentence, it was determined that her prison term was too short for her crimes and that her previous sentence failed to achieve deterrence and deterrence.

In addition to a 34-year sentence and then a 34-year travel ban, which begins after her prison term ends, the court ordered that her cell phone be confiscated and her Twitter account permanently shut down.

The charges are familiar: Sowing rebellion and destabilizing the state are charges often used against activists in the kingdom who speak out against the status quo. Saudi Arabia has long used its anti-terrorism law against citizens whose protests are deemed unacceptable, especially if they criticize the de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In late 2021, the original verdict against Shehab gave her six years in prison. When she appealed, however, it was increased to 34, the longest sentence in the country against a peaceful activist, according to several human rights groups.

Rights groups have repeatedly warned against the government’s recent use of the anti-terrorism law. In Aprill, Human Rights Watch the aforementioned laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Cybercrime Act contain vague and overbroad provisions that have been widely interpreted and abused. Judgments are also often characterized by inconsistent and harsh sentences.

While the punishment includes shutting down her Twitter account, at least one human rights group is trying to make sure it is not shut down, said Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and communications at ALQST, a Saudi rights group. based in London.

“We were now working with Twitter to not shut it down or to make them aware that at least if they are asked to shut it down, it’s coming from the Saudi government and not her,” she said. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.

In its statement on Tuesday, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, which tracks arrests in the kingdom, said the decision to convict Shehab under the anti-terrorism law confirms that Saudi Arabia is dealing with reformers and critics on social media such as terrorists.

The group said the decision sets a dangerous precedent and shows that Saudi Arabia’s widely praised efforts to modernize the kingdom and improve women’s rights are not serious and fall within the scope of smear campaigns it is waging to improve its its human rights record.

Before her arrest, Shehab was a lecturer at Princess Nourah University in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and a PhD student in her final year at Britain’s University of Leeds. She was carrying out exploratory research there into new techniques in oral and dental medicine and their applications in Saudi Arabia, said a colleague who worked with her in Leeds.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, described Shehab as a wonderful and generous colleague, the kind of person who always brings sweets.

She never spoke publicly about politics, the colleague added, instead often talking about her children and showing photos of them to friends and colleagues. She missed her family a lot.

Shehab returned to Saudi Arabia in late 2019 and never returned to school in Britain. At first, this did not alarm anyone, given the long period of coronavirus lockdowns that began in March 2020 in England. But eventually, her colleague said, people started asking: Has anyone heard from Salma?

It was a shock to all of us because we thought, how can a person like her be arrested? said the person.

A University of Leeds spokesperson told The Post via email, “We are deeply concerned to learn of this latest development in the Salmas case and we are seeking advice on whether there is anything we can do to support him.”

Our thoughts remain with Salma, her family and friends among our close-knit community of postgraduate scholars, the spokesperson added.

When asked whether it was monitoring the Shehabs case or was involved in any efforts to secure her release, the British Foreign Office told The Post via email that ministers and senior officials have repeatedly raised concerns about the detention of human rights defenders. Women with the Saudi authorities and will continue to do so.

Shehab belongs to the minority Shiite sect of Islam, considered by many hardline Sunni Muslims to be heretical and whose followers in Saudi Arabia are often automatically viewed with suspicion by Sunni authorities.

Saudi Arabia has often been criticized for its treatment of the Shiite minority. Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch, based in New York, said on its anniversary report on human rights that the kingdom systematically discriminates against Muslim religious minorities, including Shiites.

Shehabs last Twitter activity was on January 13, 2021, two days before her arrest, when she retweeted a classical Arabic song about missing a loved one.

On her Twitter page, which remains active, she has a tweet attached to a prayer asking for forgiveness if she has ever committed an offense against another human being unknowingly and asking God to help her reject injustice and help those who face with him.

The tweet ends with freedom for prisoners of conscience and every oppressed person in the world.