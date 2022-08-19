Saudi Arabia: UN calls for release of woman sentenced to 34 years in prison for tweeting





UN Office for Human Rights, OHCHRexpressed outrage Friday over a prison sentence spanning more than three decades handed down to a Saudi woman accused of stalking and retweeting so-called dissidents and activists. PhD student Salma Al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years in prison followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and tweets about political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia, the OHCHR spokeswoman said Liz Throssell in one. declaration. We call on the Saudi authorities to overturn her sentence and release her immediately and unconditionally, she said. She should not have been arrested and charged in the first place for such behavior. Chilling consequences The unusually long sentence adds to the chilling effect among critics of the government and civil society at large, the statement continued, describing it as another example of Saudi authorities weaponizing the country’s anti-terrorism and anti-cybercrime laws to target, intimidate and retaliate against people. rights defenders and those who express dissent. Mother of two young children, Ms Al-Shehab, 34, was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2021 while on leave from her studies at the University of Leeds in the UK. She was accused of spreading false information and aiding dissidents seeking to disrupt public order with her tweets, retweets and Twitter followers. News reports have noted that the case marks the latest example of how the country has targeted Twitter users in a crackdown campaign while simultaneously controlling a large indirect stake in the United States social media company. Journalists also noted that the sentence by the special Saudi terror court came weeks after US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia, which human rights activists had warned could embolden the kingdom to escalate its crackdown on dissidents and activists. others pro-democracy. Call for release Saudi Arabia must not only release Al-Shehab so that she can be reunited with her family, but must also review all penalties stemming from free expression against human rights defenders, including women who were jailed for legitimately demanding reforms of discriminatory policies, as well as religious leaders and journalists, Ms. Throssell. The OHCHR also urged the Saudi government to establish a strong legislative framework consistent with international human rights law to protect the rights to freedom of expression and association, and the right to peaceful assembly for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/08/1125062 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos