Portsmouth marks Ukraine’s Independence Day





24th August is Ukrainian Independence Day and to mark the occasion Portsmouth City Council is holding a flag raising ceremony in Guildhall Square on Wednesday 24th August from 11am to 11.30am. The council extends an open invitation to all residents to join and reflect. Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, will also be available to supporters at the event (while stocks last), kindly donated by Sam’s Sunflowers at Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island. Portsmouth will also illuminate its historic buildings – Spinnaker Tower, Guildhall and central library – on August 23 and 24. The buildings will be lit up in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show the city’s solidarity with the country. This year marks 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six months since the country was invaded by Russia. Since the first families from Ukraine arrived in Portsmouth in April under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the council has worked with a range of partners to support families to settle in the city. The EC Roberts Center provides families and their hosts with a caseworker to guide them through the placement process. This has included help setting up bank accounts, securing school places and ensuring their first months in Portsmouth are enjoyable with regular home visits and social events. The Homes for Ukraine scheme is still open for applications from potential hosts. To start the process of opening your home to families fleeing war, visit the ‘Support for Ukrainian Refugees’ website. People from all over the country will show their solidarity with Ukraine through the #SunflowersForUkraine social campaign. As the sunflower is the national flower for Ukraine, the nationwide campaign aims to encourage residents to show their solidarity with Ukraine by growing, creating and sharing pictures of sunflowers for Ukraine’s Independence Day. Cllr Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: Portsmouth stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian community and we invite all residents to join us in showing our support at the flag raising event on Wednesday 24 August. “Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in the war and those still living in the conflict. Portsmouth is proud to stand firm with them. Over the past six months, we have welcomed 65 family groups to Portsmouth under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Portsmouth will continue to stand by them and work closely with partners to support those arriving in the city as they become part of our communities. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the fantastic people of Portsmouth for their role in welcoming Ukrainians to our city. Some have offered shelter, others have offered help through their businesses, and some have extended friendship and given time. Whether you join us at this event, host a family from Ukraine, share a photo of a sunflower, or support a charity, I encourage all residents to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day and support the community. For those who want to support the Ukrainian community, there are a number of charities approved by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) who have launched appeals to help people in Ukraine. Find out more at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/Ukraine #StayFreedom #StayWithUkraine

