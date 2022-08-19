Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up face-off with Biden





Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg in an interview that he had received assurances from both Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin that they would attend the conference scheduled for November on the Indonesian island of Bali.

“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me that he will come,” he said, according to Bloomberg.

The presence of the two authoritarian leaders will raise the stakes for the summit, which is the first G20 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and heightened tensions over the Taiwan issue.

Neither Putin nor Xi attended last year’s G20 in Rome. Xi has only recently begun traveling outside mainland China as the Covid-19 pandemic fades.

The White House has not officially announced Biden’s trip to Asia for the summit, but officials say he is expected to attend. US and Chinese officials have been quietly working to arrange the first face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi since Biden took office, with an eye toward November’s string of summits in Asia: the G20 in Bali, a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have worsened in recent weeks following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China has increased military exercises and weapons tests and closed several channels of communication with the United States. During their recent phone conversation, Biden and Xi both agreed to work toward a one-on-one meeting. Biden is a proponent of regular meetings with his foreign counterparts, even when tensions are high. Biden and his advisers have been talking for months about how to approach the G20 if Putin attends, and it was a topic of discussion among other world leaders at the G7 summit in Germany earlier this year. summer and at a NATO summit in Brussels in March. . At the G7 meeting, in particular, leaders discussed ways to demonstrate a united front against Russia at the November conference, according to officials. Biden has said Russia should be excluded from the G20 and senior members of his administration have walked away from G20 events where Russian officials were present. But boycotting the G20 summit was not seriously considered as Biden and his team did not want to appear to be ceding the table to Putin. Instead, the US and other G7 countries encouraged Indonesia to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a guest participant in a show of support for Ukraine. In April, finance ministers from many countries, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, walked out of a closed-door G20 session in Washington when the Russian delegate began his prepared remarks, a show of protest against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Before the meeting, US officials had said Yellen would not attend certain meeting sessions involving Russia. At a meeting of G20 foreign ministers last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken challenged his counterparts to take a tougher line on Russia, saying that for the G20 to remain relevant it must contain Moscow responsible for the invasion.

