Venice mayor calls out ‘idiots’ surfing Italian city’s historic canalsExBulletin

Two tourists in Venice, Italy, enraged the city’s mayor by riding motorized surfboards through the famous Grand Canal this week, prompting Mayor Luigi Brugnaro to call them “imbeciles” for making fun of Venice. Chairman Luigi Brugnaro video posted of the couple on Facebook and Twitter, asking everyone in his town to help find the surfers. As additional motivation, he offered a free dinner to anyone who could identify the two and bring them to justice. “Venice is NOT Disneyland,” the mayor wrote as he posted a second video showing the couple as they ride their boards under an arched bridge in the city widely known for its tranquil beauty. Passers-by stepped forward and filmed the spectacle. Brugnaro got his wish: the pair were tracked down and their boards seized in short order, he said in a social media update. Surfing sofflaws are visitors from Australia who are now being hit with fines 1,500 euros (about $1,509), according to the local paper La Nuova of Venice and Mestre. The mayor also wants to see them prosecuted for damaging the image of Venice. The incident comes four years after Venice personal watercraft prohibited such as paddleboards and kayaks from its main waterways, due to overcrowding that impeded the flow of gondolas and vaporettos (water buses). The law allows some exceptions, but they are mainly for residents. Venice is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but it has been in danger classified as “at risk”. In an attempt to lessen the harmful effects of tourism, large cruise ships have been banned from the city center in recent years.

