China issues first nationwide drought alert in 9 years

The “yellow” alert, which was issued on Friday, is the third highest on China’s four-level scale. It shows that at least two provinces are facing drought-like conditions and more dry weather or drought is expected.

China’s meteorological agency said on Friday that at least 244 cities across the country could see temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), while another 407 could see the mercury rise to more than 37 degrees Celsius ( 98 F). Forecasters expect the heat wave to continue for another week, while in the next three days there will be little rain and continued development of drought.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, as of Wednesday, about 830,000 people in six provinces have had their water supply affected by drought conditions. More than 300,000 people are experiencing temporary difficulties even in accessing drinking water. It’s a significant number of people affected, but a fraction of China’s population of 1.4 billion.

Provinces in southern and central China – especially those along the Yangtze River, such as Jiangsu, Hubei and Sichuan – are the worst affected. Local officials have been advised to conserve water supplies for domestic purposes and reduce agricultural, commercial and industrial use. Authorities are also trying to seed clouds to make it rain.