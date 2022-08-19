Addressing a Tragedy: Postcards Sent to Homes Where Soldiers Lived to Commemorate Dieppe Raid

As Canadians mark the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, a postcard project has been launched to help preserve the memory of the soldiers who died that day, including dozens from Manitoba.

Juno Beach Center Association has sent postcards in homes across Canada where soldiers once lived.

The bloody Second World War battle against the Nazis in Dieppe, France, lasted less than 10 hours on August 19, 1942. More than 900 Canadian soldiers were killed.

Among them was Cpl. Eldon Hatch, a handsome, pleasant man, fondly remembered by his granddaughter Nora Stark, now 86, and his grandson, 91-year-old Gordon Newton.

“I would see him every day,” Newton said, smiling as he recalled playing with his uncle during his childhood in rural Manitoba.

“We’d grab him, he’d tease us, throw us in the air and hug us. A very friendly, nice guy.”

Nora Stark, 86, and Gordon Newton, 91, are proud that their uncle Eldon (Kutch) Hatch is one of the 400 fallen soldiers remembered on the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Stark also smiled as she remembered her uncle, whose family called her “Kutch.” She said he marched in a parade in Hartney, in southwestern Manitoba, before leaving for Europe with his regiment, Canada’s Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders.

“Uncle Kutch was wearing his full regalia and he was playing the big bass drum,” she said. “He had me on his shoulder. That’s my best memory of my uncle.”

Eight decades later, Stark and Newton also vividly remember the day their family received the news of Hatch’s death by telegram.

A family photo album of Eldon Hatch, left, who died in action aged 28, and his mother, right, who was left to live alone in their home in Hartney. (Submitted by Gordon Newton and Nora Stark)

“I was a little boy. I’m sure I cried,” Newton said. “And I missed him like hell.”

“We all cried,” Stark said with a sigh. “And then there was that lack of closure, because it was so long after that that the final news came that he passed away. I’ll never forget that day either.”

Their uncle’s last known address was on Lincoln Avenue in the Weston neighborhood of Winnipeg. The tiny house is one of hundreds across Canada that received one of the postcards mailed by the Juno Beach Center Association.

The front of postcards sent by the Juno Beach Center Association to 400 addresses across Canada where soldiers who died at Dieppe once lived. (Juno Beach Center Association)

The association’s chief executive, Alex Fitzgerald-Black, said the thinking was that “if we can link a serviceman who was killed overseas in 1942 to an actual address, maybe that gives the person at that address pause for thought: “As a person?”

The front of each postcard shows one of the pictures shown in a new exhibit at the Juno Beach Center in France. The reverse shows the name of the person who once lived in the addressee’s house, his age and rank.

One of the postcards went to Kathy Fossen’s home on Spence Street in Winnipeg. She said she was shocked to learn that a fallen soldier had been living in her home.

The back of the postcard was sent to a home on Spence Street in Winnipeg, where Company Quartermaster Sgt. Nestor Parent lived before enlisting in Les Fusiliers Mont-Royal. (Juno Beach Center Association)

“The room I sleep in could be his room,” she said with a sad tone in her voice. “It just gives you chills.”

Fossen said he wants to learn more about Nestor Parent, a 36-year-old company sergeant major who lived in the central Winnipeg home before going overseas.

Historians at the Juno Beach Center Association couldn’t find a photo of the parent, but they have an idea of ​​what his life was like and the horrible way it ended.

Kathy Fossen said she was shocked and surprised to learn that a soldier who died in the Dieppe Raid used to live in her home in Winnipeg. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Parent attended St. John’s College. Boniface and was listed as a bilingual driver-mechanic.

His father, Jacques Parent, was a politician who served in the Manitoba Legislature from 1914 to 1917. Jacques and his wife, Ida Odile Henry, had five children, including Nestor.

Both Jacques and Ida died years before Nestor Parent traveled to Montreal in 1940 to enlist with Les Fusiliers Mont-Royal, a regiment that suffered some of the heaviest casualties at Dieppe.

Witnesses saw the father crawling onto the beach before he was shot dead.

Relatives were notified of a loved one’s death by telegram during World War II, such as this message sent to the sister of Sgt. Nestor Parent. (Library and Archives Canada)

“It’s heartbreaking,” Fossen said, shaking her head as she thought about the man who lived in her home.

“I’m against wars, but I really appreciate those who fight for us and sacrifice their lives.”

Fitzgerald-Black, who is also a military historian, said it’s likely that everyone in Canada has some connection to someone who died at Dieppe.

“It would have been all over the papers in the days, weeks and months to come,” he said.

“The newspapers were initially reporting success during the raid, and unfortunately, it wasn’t. Then the casualty lists started coming out. And there were people lining up to see, ‘Is my boyfriend on that list?’

Newton and Stark said they are proud to know their uncle is one of the soldiers whose name is on a postcard. They hope the somber anniversary reminds Canadians of the horrors of war.

“If you look at the news today, the actors changed, the positions changed, the issues changed,” Newton said. “But we can’t learn to get along.”

Stark agreed.

“We live in a wonderful country,” she said, her voice filled with passion. “People sacrificed their lives to do this.”

