Chinese-Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua is sentenced to 13 years in prison





Xiao and his company Tomorrow Holdings were convicted of crimes involving tens of billions of dollars, including illegal embezzlement of public deposits, betrayal of trust, illegal use of funds and bribery, the Shanghai First Intermediate Court said. . said in a statement

The court also fined Xiao 6.5 million yuan ($950,000) and Tomorrow Holdings 55 billion yuan ($8.1 billion).

“The criminal acts of Tomorrow Holdings and Xiao Jianhua seriously harmed the order of financial management, seriously endangered the country’s financial security, seriously violated the integrity of state staff, and should be severely punished according to the law,” the court said.

But it added that Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings had “surrendered, admitted their crimes and helped recover assets” and could therefore receive a lighter sentence.

Xiao was one of China’s richest men and controlled the Tomorrow Group, a massive conglomerate with stakes in banks, insurers and property developers. According to Hurun, which analyzes Chinese wealth, Xiao had a net worth of $6 billion and was ranked 32nd on the 2016 Rich List, a league table equivalent to the Forbes list. The court said Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings gave shares, real estate, money and other assets to government officials worth about $100 million over 20 years to 2021. Xiao, known for his close ties to some of China’s most powerful political families, was seized in 2017 by Chinese security agents from his room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong and sent to mainland China. A person familiar with the kidnapping told CNN that there was a small scuffle at the hotel between two dozen Chinese security officials and Xiao’s own security detail, which usually numbered about eight bodyguards per shift. The source asked to remain anonymous due to the politically sensitive nature of the case. Xiao has not been seen in public since the incident. Xiao was one of a number of Chinese tycoons who had moved to Hong Kong and taken up residence in private apartments at the 5-star Four Seasons hotel during Xi’s crackdown on corporate excess. Xiao’s disappearance sent shockwaves through Hong Kong’s elite business community, where it was widely interpreted as a signal that the city was no longer beyond the reach of the mainland’s security apparatus. Last month, the Canadian Embassy in Beijing told CNN that the trial of Xiao, a Canadian citizen, would take place without consular access. “Canada made several requests to participate in the court proceedings of Canadian citizen Mr. Xiao Jianhua. Our participation was refused by the Chinese authorities,” the embassy said. A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Xiao has Chinese citizenship, and since China does not recognize dual citizenship, Xiao is not entitled to the consular protection of another country.

CNN’s Kathleen Magramo, Steven Jiang and Katie Hunt contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/19/china/chinese-tycoon-xiao-jianhua-sentenced-intl-hnk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos