The Augustinian friars of medieval Britain vowed a life of poverty, but their friars provided a fairly high standard of communal living. Monks resided in buildings of sophisticated stone and glasswork, studied in libraries, and dined on the produce of abundant gardens. When nature called, they enjoyed dedicated toilets and hand-washing facilities, complete with running water systems that were rare even in the era’s wealthiest households. But new research into human remains from a friary buried beneath Cambridge University shows the monks suffered greatly from a gastrointestinal illness caused by worms.

The scientists discovered centuries-old parasite eggs buried with the skeletons of monks in the private graveyard of Frere, and to contextualize their find, they compared their abundance to parasites found among ordinary people of the same era in a nearby Cambridge cemetery. The friars were affected by intestinal worms at almost twice the rate of the general population of Cambridge, despite the fact that many of the townspeople lived in sanitary facilities no better than a hole in the ground.

We expected, if there was a difference, it would be the monks who would have fewer intestinal parasites of the types spread by poor hygiene, says Piers Mitchell, an osteoarchaeologist at the University of Cambridge. Because they had hand washes and nice latrines, whereas it would be the poor peasant who might not have a latrine at all, even if he had fresh water to wash his hands, who would have more parasites.

A study co-authored by Mitchell, published today IN International Journal of Paleopathology, is the first to compare parasite abundance among individuals living different lifestyles in the same medieval community. Such work can help sort out what factors have historically fueled the parasite’s suffering and what factors have helped people keep them at bay. The study suggests that while hygiene will always be key, other factors may also play a role.

Founded in the 1280s, the Augustinian priory of Cambridge was a leading house for the reading and study of manuscripts and hosted clergy from all over Britain and Europe for some 250 years. In 1538 it was closed, like many English monasteries, when Henry VIII broke with the Roman Catholic Church. The graves of the dead friars were left behind, separated from the intestinal pests that were with them in life.

Mitchell and colleagues took samples from grave soil that, during decomposition, fell into the body cavity where the intestines once resided. This soil was mixed with the remains of the abdominal cavity and its contents, including the eggs of worms that lived in the intestines while the corpse was alive. Using digital light microscopy, the team analyzed the soil to spot and sequence the ancient parasite eggs still found in each skeleton after many centuries.

The eggs of most intestinal worms are pretty tough, otherwise you’d digest them and they’d never be able to reproduce and infect other people, says Mitchell, who was part of another team that recently found parasites in the 4,500-year-old excrement left by Stonehenge’s builders. The hard wall that stops you from digesting them also makes it hard for fungi and soil bacteria to break these things down. So many of them can survive on land for hundreds or thousands of years under the right conditions.

Examining the remains of 19 monks buried in the bridle lands, most from the 13th and 14th centuries, the team found that at least 11 (58 percent) were infested with worms. When they similarly tested the remains of 25 adults from All Saints Cemetery near Castle Parish Church, only eight of those townspeople (32 percent) had the parasites.

The team was not surprised that about 30 percent of the citizens of medieval Cambridge suffered from parasites; those numbers match results found in other studies of the period around Europe. But the high rate of infection among monks, nearly double the average, raised eyebrows.

Why such a high prevalence of roundworm and hookworm infections? Scientists speculate that the monks may have picked up the parasites when they put their feces to work as fertilizer, or by emptying their latrines to fertilize crops, or by bringing out manure contaminated by the parasites in human or pig feces. These practical practices were definitely used in medieval and Roman times, just as they are today in parts of the world where other composting options are few.

It’s a practice that works, but the problem is you have to make sure you break the cycle of infection, Mitchell notes. The parasites, which in the case of roundworms can grow up to a foot long, pass their eggs in human feces. When people eat food or water contaminated by this feces, they become infected and harbor a new generation of parasites. To prevent infections, farmers can compost human waste to reach temperatures high enough to kill pathogens, creating safe compost, but this can be a tricky business.

Many of those afflicted with worms would have suffered gastrointestinal upset but never knew the parasites were the cause. In other cases, the obvious presence of visible worms in the feces would have made the problem nauseating. But medieval medical experts, although they were aware of worms, did not know that they could be spread from person to person and especially from poor hygienic conditions.

Learned medieval Cambridgeians wrote that parasitic worms were an unpleasant part of life, and in the process displayed a misunderstanding of the problem. Seventeenth-century physician John Stockton wrote a manuscript suggesting that various intestinal worms were created by imbalances in the four humors of the body; blood, phlegm, black bile and yellow bile. Long roundworms formed from an excess of salt phlegm, short roundworms from sour phlegm, while short, broad worms came from natural or sweet phlegm, he wrote. The Stocktons’ treatment included bitter medicinal plants such as wormwood, which can kill some parasites, though likely at the cost of persistent diarrhea. A 15th-century monk named Symon Welles swore by an even less pleasant cure, a curative potion made from powdered moles. For some, the Welles method involving small mammals may have made living with worms seem like not such a bad option after all.

Scientists have entered many ancient latrines to uncover evidence of ancient diets and intestinal parasites. The study of such parasites provides much important information, but involves several challenges. For example, one expert noted that the small sample sizes used in studies like this one can make it difficult to draw broader conclusions. Another expert warned that what look like parasite eggs can sometimes be mistaken for plant or fungal debris.

But studying such pests can inform the best ways to control and eradicate them today. This often means improved hygiene, which generally leads to lower levels of harmful parasite problems.

Medieval Cambridge was home to several mills and monasteries, as well as other typical inhabitants of a medieval town, including merchants, craftsmen, laborers, farmers and even early university students, who centuries later is spearheading efforts to excavate in their past.

Studies like this that compare parasite infection rates among distinct subgroups of a single community are unusual because when bodies have been mixed in a cemetery for centuries, it’s hard for researchers to know exactly who is who. But the monastery’s private cemetery provided a unique opportunity. Burials were mostly restricted to the brethren who lived there, with the exception of a few wealthy foreigners who paid for the privilege of being buried in holy ground. These could easily be identified and removed from the study because they were not wearing the telltale clothes and no rusted belt buckles survived, in which the friar monks were buried.

Such unique historical situations, such as the castle latrines that kept parasites from the faeces of crusaders, offer opportunities to learn in more detail how different people dealt with intestinal pests that were too common in the past to help eradicate them. of their descendants who remain very unpleasant. with us today.