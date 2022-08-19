UK software startup helping pilots fly more efficiently

UK software developer Signol has saved Virgin Atlantic Airways around 1,000 tonnes of fuel over a six-month period with the help of a proprietary app designed to “nudge” airline captains to fly more efficiently, according to the startup based in London. The behavioral economics and data science app – adopted by Virgin Atlantic last December – gives pilots individual feedback on their operational trends to encourage them to reduce fuel use while meeting fuel management and safety standards of flight.

A three-year agreement between Virgin Atlantic and Signol follows the success of an initial pilot study in which pilots reduced CO2 emissions by 24,000 tonnes over an eight-month period, resulting in $6.1 million in savings.

Today, about 200 pilots, or roughly two-thirds of Virgin Atlantic’s captains, voluntarily participate in the program, Signol chief commercial officer Gavin Laidlaw said. AIN. Signol has been in business for five years and has already built a significant customer base in the shipping industry. It expects what Laidlaw described as a major European package holiday flight operator to “go live” by the end of the year.

Laidlaw explained that the company’s offering includes not only the app but, perhaps just as importantly, email communication with users to help them recognize areas in which they can improve.

“So we’re like an information and reflection tool after the flight, which means when [the pilots] go up the next time, they’re more likely to perform a fuel economy maneuver…We’re basically preparing them,” he said.

Using data collected from the aircraft’s flight data recorder, the application handles several operational behaviors, perhaps the most fuel-intensive of which include landing and takeoff. For example, Laidlaw noted that pilots often use thrust reversal more often than necessary at airports with long runways. Single-engine taxiing also saves a significant amount of fuel, but pilots just don’t always stick to the practice. While in-flight savings may seem less significant because of the precision with which pilots typically fly their planned routes, the simple act of using more fuel-efficient settings on approach can make a big difference, he explained. .

Before departure, the amount of fuel a captain chooses to carry often varies with his comfort level and risk tolerance. Of course, taking less fuel results in less weight and, therefore, better fuel economy. The application will show, for example, how much unnecessary fuel – after reserves for possible deviations – a user took on board for each flight; he or she can then calculate how much savings he or she could have realized by charging less.

“The idea is that if you load it, you use it,” Laidlaw said. “When we looked at dispatchers’ decisions, it’s only used 2 percent of the time. And when it is used, only 20 percent of it is used. So there’s a huge amount of waste because for every kilogram of fuel you carry in an airplane you burn 0.19 kg to carry the extra weight.”

Using the app, pilots can view their performance data from each individual flight and access their historical data. The app then calculates and illustrates the environmental benefits of a given pilot’s flight behavior. “So as the flights are loaded into the data, they can see how they’re doing and they can also see how much carbon they’re saving in a similar way…like you’ve saved 10,000 trees, something like that.” Laidlaw explained.

Still, Laidlaw acknowledged that safety must take precedence over any cost considerations, regardless of how the resulting fuel savings translate into broader environmental benefits.

“We recognize that fuel decisions are safety decisions, and that’s why we’ve put a lot of emphasis on pilot decision-making autonomy,” Laidlaw said. “And we respect that. So we’re never going to ask them to do something unsafe, but obviously we look to see how we can improve their performance by executing behaviors more often.”

Meanwhile, Signol has taken care to understand the psychology and personality traits of the people who would use the service.

“One of the main things that’s nice about Signol is that we don’t tell you what to do,” he added. “Captains value their independence and freedom of action and to tell them what to do, they get angry. So pushing them is a much gentler and friendlier way of doing it.”

Of course, the more pilots that participate, the larger the sampling of data that is processed and the more obvious the benefits to the airline. The app not only creates personalized profiles and goals for individual pilots, it displays fleet-level behavioral analytics for management. Laidlaw emphasized, however, that the linked reports do not identify individuals in the interest of privacy, a particularly sensitive topic among North American pilot unions.

Although European airlines have shown perhaps the most immediate interest in the bid, Signol has entered advanced talks with carriers around the world, including several major airlines in the US and one in Canada. Laidlaw would not specify the exact pricing structure he negotiated with Virgin Atlantic, but he explained that it guarantees that the customer collects at least 90 percent of the cost savings benefit realized through the use of the product.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s probably the best [return on investment] for every project they do,” Laidlaw said. “We charge a service fee, either per pilot or per airframe, and that would amount to somewhere in the region of five to ten percent of what we’ve saved them in fuel.”