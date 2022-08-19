



This week in FP’s international news quiz: India celebrates Independence Day, Brazil’s election season begins and Australian political secrets are revealed.









India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a crowd India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a crowd from the walls of the Red Fort during celebrations to mark India’s Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15. MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images August 19, 2022, 3:23 p.m Are you a glutton? Foreign policy reader? Test your knowledge of this week’s global developments with our news quiz! Do you have comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. Are you a glutton? Foreign policy reader? Test your knowledge of this week’s global developments with our news quiz! 1. This week marked the anniversary of which government takeover in 2021? Guinean insurgent coup d’état

Military coup in Myanmar

The Taliban take control of Afghanistan

The second coup in Mali in less than a year FP Editor-in-Chief Ravi Agrawal spoke with FP columnist Lynne ODonnell and South Asia feature writer Michael Kugelman about the state of Afghan society a year later. 2. On Tuesday, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was revealed to have secretly taken a slew of cabinet posts while in office, with some of his ministers unaware they were sharing their titles with him. Which of the following departments was Morrison not appointed to run during this period? health

PROTECTION

finances

Internal Affairs 3. A delegation of five US lawmakers followed in the footsteps of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week and visited which nation? Taiwan

Cuba

Ukraine

Ethiopia Figuring out how to prevent a war between the United States and China over Taiwan is far more important than figuring out how to win one, writes FP Howard W. French. 4. Author Salman Rushdie is recovering from a stabbing last week at a public event in New York. Rushdie has received many death threats since Iran’s supreme leader issued a fatwa against him in 1989 over which of his novels? Harun and the sea of ​​stories

Moors Last Sigh

Shalimar the Clown

The Satanic Verses 5. Who was declared the winner of last weeks Kenyan presidential election, with his opponent contesting the final result? Uhuru Kenyatta

William Ruto

Raila Odinga

Wafula Chebukati Some members of the electoral commission refused to approve the result and Odinga continues to oppose Ruto’s victory. 6. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a major Independence Day speech this week. In which year did India gain its independence from Britain? 1929

1947

1962

1989 As India marks 75 years of independence, the country must return to its founding ideals, writes Salil Tripathi. 7. The presidential election campaign in Brazil officially began this week. Which Workers’ Party candidate is challenging current President Jair Bolsonaro? Cyrus Gomes

Summer Lcia Salgado

Simone Tebet

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva 8. The United Kingdom this week became the first country to approve a booster vaccine targeting which variant of COVID-19? Omicron

Alpha

Delta

Range 9. While people around the world have spent the past few years navigating pandemic-related lockdowns, the German city of Walldorf recently implemented a different kind of lockdown cat. This week, the cats were allowed back outside after three months of restrictions, enforced with a fine of up to $50,000 for their owners, to protect an endangered bird species. How many birds are estimated to be killed each year by outdoor cats in the United States alone? 350,000

185 million

2.4 billion

11 billion 10. Officials announced this week that tourists visiting which remote country will soon have high-speed Internet access throughout their trip? Australia’s Uluru rock formation

Easter Island

The summit of Mount Kilimanjaro

Los Glaciares National Park in Patagonia You scored It’s a big world out there! Keep up with global events by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in The Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense. Do you have comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. Nina Goldman is deputy copy editor at Foreign policy. More from Foreign Policy Sign up for the Morning Brief Foreign Policy’s leading daily newsletter with what’s coming around the world today from Foreign policynewsletter writer Colm Quinn. By registering, I agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use and to receive special offers from Foreign Policy from time to time. By registering, I agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use and to receive special offers from Foreign Policy from time to time. Expand your perspective with unlimited access to FP. Subscribe Now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/08/19/foreign-policy-news-quiz-india-independence-day-speech-brazil-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos