This week in FP’s international news quiz: India celebrates Independence Day, Brazil’s election season begins and Australian political secrets are revealed.


India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a crowd from the walls of the Red Fort during celebrations to mark India’s Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15. MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

August 19, 2022, 3:23 p.m

Are you a glutton? Foreign policy reader? Test your knowledge of this week’s global developments with our news quiz!

1. This week marked the anniversary of which government takeover in 2021?




FP Editor-in-Chief Ravi Agrawal spoke with FP columnist Lynne ODonnell and South Asia feature writer Michael Kugelman about the state of Afghan society a year later.

2. On Tuesday, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was revealed to have secretly taken a slew of cabinet posts while in office, with some of his ministers unaware they were sharing their titles with him.

Which of the following departments was Morrison not appointed to run during this period?




3. A delegation of five US lawmakers followed in the footsteps of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week and visited which nation?




Figuring out how to prevent a war between the United States and China over Taiwan is far more important than figuring out how to win one, writes FP Howard W. French.

4. Author Salman Rushdie is recovering from a stabbing last week at a public event in New York. Rushdie has received many death threats since Iran’s supreme leader issued a fatwa against him in 1989 over which of his novels?




5. Who was declared the winner of last weeks Kenyan presidential election, with his opponent contesting the final result?




Some members of the electoral commission refused to approve the result and Odinga continues to oppose Ruto’s victory.

6. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a major Independence Day speech this week. In which year did India gain its independence from Britain?




As India marks 75 years of independence, the country must return to its founding ideals, writes Salil Tripathi.

7. The presidential election campaign in Brazil officially began this week. Which Workers’ Party candidate is challenging current President Jair Bolsonaro?




8. The United Kingdom this week became the first country to approve a booster vaccine targeting which variant of COVID-19?




9. While people around the world have spent the past few years navigating pandemic-related lockdowns, the German city of Walldorf recently implemented a different kind of lockdown cat. This week, the cats were allowed back outside after three months of restrictions, enforced with a fine of up to $50,000 for their owners, to protect an endangered bird species.

How many birds are estimated to be killed each year by outdoor cats in the United States alone?




10. Officials announced this week that tourists visiting which remote country will soon have high-speed Internet access throughout their trip?




