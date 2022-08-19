Frontier announces five new international routes from Atlanta





Frontier Airlines will begin service to five new international destinations from Atlanta, Georgia, the carrier said this week. The low-cost airline will launch routes this fall, including service to Nassau in the Bahamas and Kingston, Jamaica. The new offerings will double Frontline’s international service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. “This international expansion marks an exciting milestone for Frontier in the ATL,” said Jake Filene, senior vice president, customers at Frontier in a REGISTRATION. “We now offer a wide range of flight options, including an impressive list of international destinations, giving Atlanta-area consumers even more opportunities to enjoy ‘Low Fares Done Right.'” With the addition of these routes new, Frontier now serves 36 total nonstop destinations from ATL.” The expansion comes after Frontier and Spirit Airlines agreed to complete a merger proposal in July, clearing the way for approval of JetBlue’s takeover bid for Spirit. Airlines cut tens of thousands of flights in November:Here’s why travelers shouldn’t panic. Hawaii Interisland Deals Tips:Southwest Airlines is offering $39 tickets for the rest of the year When will Frontier’s new international service begin? Frontier will begin serving the new routes starting in early November and will offer introductory fare deals. Flights to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) will begin on November 5 and have a starting fare of $69. Frontier will fly the route once a week. Service to San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL) begins on November 6 and will operate twice weekly. The entry fee is also $69. Frontier will begin flights to Kingston Jamaica (KIN) on November 7 and will fly there twice weekly. Entry fee is $89. The San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) service begins Nov. 17, runs twice a week, and has an introductory fare of $79. Service to Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR) will begin on December 17. Frontier will fly the route, which also has an introductory fare of $79, once a week. Spirit, Frontier agree to complete proposed merger:Spirit will look to follow JetBlue’s offer Avelo Airlines adds new routes:The airline expands into the Midwest and Southeast “This is a significant moment for Frontier Airlines here at Hartsfield-Jackson,” airport deputy general manager and chief commercial officer Jai Ferrell said in the release. “We are excited that Frontier will expand our travelers’ choice of international connectivity with these five new routes.” What are the terms of the entry fee offer? To take advantage of the entry fare offer, travelers must purchase their tickets by 11:59 pm ET on August 23. The fares are “valid for non-stop travel on selected weekdays from November 5, 2022 to February 2, 2023,” the release said. There are a number of blackout date zones, including November. 19 to 23 and 25 to 28, as well as others in December and January. Tickets are non-refundable unless passengers request a refund within 24 hours of booking and have made their booking seven or more days before their flight. Travelers can read more details on the terms of the deal here.

