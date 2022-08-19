Ippolito International announces new members of the sales and marketing team







Salinas, California Ippolito International is excited to announce two additions to its sales and marketing teams, Jacob Abramson and Ceily Hepner. Jacob recently joined Ippolito International after working at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. Additionally, he has experience at Dole Berry Company and Markon Cooperative, Jacob also received the prestigious ‘1 40 Under Twenty’ award in 2015. “Jacob brings over fifteen years of progressive manufacturing experience to our group. With a strong track record in commodity management that includes quality inspections, the berry category and western vegetables, he has the experience and judgment to contribute to our strategic sales objectives here at Ippolito,” said Dan Canales, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He added, “Jacob also brings client management to our team. His background in various customer segments includes retail, food service, wholesale and broker management. With Jacob added to our team as Sales and Merchandise Manager, we are well poised for continued growth.” Ceily Hepner has joined the Ippolito International marketing team as Marketing Coordinator. With four years spent as a Communication major at California State University, Fresno, her studies focused on marketing, event management and business. She supplemented this curriculum with retail positions, working at brands such as The Nike Outlet and VANS Shoestores; Additionally, she interned in Salinas, California Chatterbox PR. “Ceily has a can-do attitude and her proactive nature allows her to take on new tasks and see them through to completion. Marketing requires attention to detail and focus, and Ceily brings self-discipline and motivation to our organization,” said Lara Grossman, Director of Marketing. “We look forward to Ceily’s contribution to our team as she learns the many facets of product marketing that our industry offers,” she concluded. Ippolito International is a second-generation family business and full-service year-round processor with seasonal operations in California and Arizona. We offer a robust line of premium quality organic and conventional vegetable products under the Queen Victoria brand and are the largest supplier of fresh Brussels sprouts in North America. www.qvproduce.com

