Florida International footballer Luke Knox has died at the age of 22





The Florida International University football team is mourning the loss of one of their own. The school’s athletic department announced Thursday that 22-year-old Luke Knox had died. “Today, our Panther family is mourning the loss of student-athlete Luke Knox,” the school said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones and friends. Today, our Panther family is mourning the loss of student-athlete Luke Knox. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and friends. Students who feel affected by this tragedy, or need any type of support, can contact Counseling and Psychological Services, 305-348-2277. pic.twitter.com/QrXwCapGyg SON (@SON) August 18, 2022 ESPN reported that Knox previously played linebacker, tight end and special teams at the University of Mississippi for four years before transferring to FIU during the offseason. FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre said he admired Knox’s passion for football, but he will always remember his true love for his family and teammates. “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel at the passing of our friend and teammate, Luke Knox,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.” pic.twitter.com/0N1Gh24FSU Coach Mike MacIntyre (@CoachMikeMac) August 18, 2022 NBC News reported that his brother, Dawson Knox, plays for the Buffalo Bills. On Thursday, Bills coach Sean McDermott began a press conference to express his condolences to the Knox family. “Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time, and we are there with him and supporting him and his family,” McDermott said. “Just tragic news I woke up to this morning. We love him and support him.” I was heartbroken to hear of the sudden death of Luke Knox. Sending all our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022 University of Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin also released a statement about Knox on Thursday. “There are heavy hearts throughout our football team following the passing of Luke Knox,” Lane wrote. “I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was an incredible teammate and an even better person who lifted everyone around him.” @OleMissFB @FIUFootball pic.twitter.com/ofif6Hbyyj Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 18, 2022 School officials have not released the cause of his death.

