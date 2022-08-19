The Return of Johnny Depp; Embracer Group; GB News – Deadline

Hello from the International Insider team, Max Goldbart here with your mid-August dose of silly headlines, analysis and emojis. We’ll be taking a break next week, but we’ll be back with your favorite Friday lunchtime newsletter in two weeks on September 2nd. For now, read on.

The very international return of Johnny Depp

Back in the director’s chair: Johnny Depp has had a good fortnight. Last week, we revealed a first image of his eponymous role as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry (his first film in three years) and this week the focus turned to the director’s chair, where the once-disgraced star will return for the first time in a quarter of a century. Depp will sit behind the camera for Modigliani, a feature film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is on board as a co-producer with Depp and Barry Navidi, sources confirmed to Deadline’s Zac Ntim, and the film is based on a screenplay by Dennis McIntyre. No word yet on whether or not Depp will star, but he starred in his previous directorial effort, 1997 the brave, opposite Marlon Brando. The project appears to represent what appears to be a slow return to the mainstream for Depp, whose fortune has been on the rise since he won the infamous Amber Heard defamation lawsuit in June. Public perceptions seem to be changing and creators are slowly welcoming him back into the fold. For many, of course, the jury remains out.

Mad World: A star particularly close to the situation has been that of Depp Fantastic Beasts replacing Mads Mikkelsen, who spoke with Damon Wise from the Sarajevo Film Festival about a possible path back to the Warner Bros. franchise. Discovery for Depp. “The course has changed so let’s see if he comes back,” Mikkelsen told Damon, describing himself as a “big Johnny fan.” “I think he’s a great actor, I think he’s done a fantastic job,” he added. The whole interview is more than worth a read, as the beloved Danish star takes us through his wonderfully eclectic career, which has seen star turns in Nicholas Winding Refn’s film. thruster, Casino Royale and Academy Award winner Another round. He was receiving his Honorable Heart of Sarajevo award for outstanding contribution to the art of film.

Embracing Middle Earth

One purchase to rule them all: Big M&A news on Thursday as Swedish video game company Embracer Group snapped up Middle-earth Enterprises (part of Saul Zaentz’s company) and with it the lucrative IP catalog and worldwide rights to lord of the rings trilogy and JRR Tolkien The Hobbit. One of the world’s most beloved franchises, soon to launch the most expensive TV show of all time, now belongs to the group, which acquires film, video game, board game, merchandising, theme park and stage production rights . Wow. Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but we imagine it costs a fair shot. After the runaway success of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, lord of the rings is about to touch a whole new generation with Amazon Rings of Power mega tentpole, which this week revealed its long-awaited launch schedule. Bring an army of Tolkien fans crowding around their TVs at 6pm PDT on Thursday September 1st. Embracer should be for a winner here.

Warner Bros. Discovery comes out

GB blues: Hardly a week goes by without Warner Bros. Discovery has been scrambling with its international offering and this latest one was no different, as it exited its stake in new UK news network GB News and said goodbye to HBO Max International Originals boss Jennifer Kim. Discovery (as it was then known) backed GB News with fanfare last year, but the network has been beset by problems – technical, ratings and political – and has become something of a poisoned chalice. The channel was given early authority as it was run by feared British broadcaster Andrew Neil, but within weeks he was out and, within months, he was lambasting the network for being a “UKIP tribute band”. The participation of Warner Bros. Journalist-documentary host Michael Portillo, the channel for now more than keeps up.

Kim is gone: Across the pond, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva had all the details on about 70 layoffs at HBO Max, which included SVP International Originals Jennifer Kim. Kim’s departure will increase the importance of Gerhard Zeiler’s international team, according to the memo from HBO Max chief Casey Bloys, who will be left solely in charge of pursuing non-US opportunities, benefiting from a significant international footprint that anyway is being compared. down. Individual drama and comedy teams will evaluate potential co-productions and be screened in the US. Kim was responsible for acclaimed co-productions including the Russell T Davies drama Aids It is a sin and leaves at the same time as Jennifer O’Connell EVP, Non-Fiction & Live-Action Family Originals for HBO Max; Michael Quigley, EVP of content acquisitions at HBO Max; and Linda Lowy, EVP Casting for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV. Outlining the thinking behind the decision, Bloys wrote: “Unfortunately, the environment in which we operate is changing rapidly, and it is up to us to continue to refine our model to chart a course for long-term success.” Changes are happening, as always, at the new conglomerate.

Problems of the world of cinematography

“Evaluating Options”: Cinema was one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID and Cineworld was not immune. The world’s second-largest exporter updated its position on Wednesday to say it is in “active discussions” over a possible restructuring through a “comprehensive write-down transaction”. The financial jargon came after a below-expected recovery in recent months, which comes despite key challenges such as Top Gun: Maverick which have given a shot in the arm to the wider sector. The outfit’s share price fell sharply the next day and we’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on where things go. Nancy had the cover.

Great interviews

Making waves: Earlier this month Insider dove deep into broadcaster activity in Africa and Asia, and this week our Jesse spoke exclusively to two key players making waves on both continents. Showmax South Africa’s head of content Yolisa Phahle dropped the trailer for the broadcaster’s epic fantasy drama Psalms of blood and delved into what she calls “Black Panther effect” on international audiences, as the Marvel film proved that African stories could become international hits. She is perfectly able to take advantage. Elsewhere, India’s Applause Entertainment turned five and broadcast veteran Sameer Nair used the occasion to unveil a sketch show billed as, wait for it, “Saturday Night Live MEET Bet on number 42.” I for one cannot wait. Go deeper with Yolisa here, and Sameer here.

Fundamentals

🌶️ Hot: Ruth Wilson is back on Showtime, directing The Woman on the Wall addition Good luck to you, Leo Grande actor Daryl McCormack in a BBC co-production. Andreas had this.

🌶️ Another one: Cracker by Diana Lodderhose here that brought news of Added Co-creator Ori Elon’s latest project, a biographical series about the famous Zionist leader Theodor Herzl.

🌶️ Another one: More Black mirror the sixth season of throwing in the form of signs star and third Culkin brother Rory Culkin.

🏪 Store setup: British YouTube star Joe Sugg, who has launched BBC Studios-backed indie entertainment Final Straw Productions.

🍿 Cash register: China’s $1.5 billion Bona Film Group made its debut in Shenzhen trading.

🚪 Going out: RTL Deutschland co-director Stephen Schäfer after less than a year and after a restructuring.

🏕️ The last festival: The drama of Cannes Worse was obtained by Kino Lorber for the US and Anglophone Canada.

🏕️ And another one: The TIFF doc lineup is complete: led by Hilary and Chelsea Clinton In her hands.

🤝 partner: Indian media and entertainment giant Eros Media World and Riyadh-based content production group Arabia Pictures Group.

🏈 Football: NFL coverage in the UK is switching from the BBC to ITV, which will broadcast weekly highlights and three live games including the Super Bowl.

😠 Angry: Ukrainian Institute, which criticized a prestigious German filmmakers’ program for inviting Russians and Belarusians, as well as Ukrainians, to participate.

🧑‍💼 New job: Amol Rajan, BBC today the program presenter and media editor will take over University Challenge brakes by Jeremy Paxman in 2023.

🎥 Trailer: Vivian Kerr’s indie drama scrap, which goes to Deauville.

🖼️ First view: Emily Blunt on BBC and Prime Video English by renowned author Hugo Blick.

And finally: This week, the sad life of 81-year-old Wolfgang Petersen, the legendary German director, passed away The perfect storm, Air Force One AND Ship who left quite a mark on global cinema. Mike Fleming Jr’s obit can be read here.