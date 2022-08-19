85 arrested in international drug ring operating in Polk County, sheriff says





POLK COUNTY, Fla. A multi-agency investigation uncovered an international smuggling operation out of Winter Haven that brought drugs into Central Florida, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 people were arrested as a result of a narcotics bust investigation Friday morning. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] Ad Judd said the investigation began in September 2020 when the sheriff’s office received information that a family in Winter Haven, identified as the Jefferson family, was smuggling large amounts of drugs into Florida from Mexico through California and then into the streets of Central Florida. The sheriff said an investigation into the wiretapping began in February 2022. We shopped and filed wiretapping reports over the next two years, but were unable to get to the bottom of it and tie the organization together. This was a very different kind of operation. If you look at our org chart there, you’ll notice that there are three distinct groups of people, he said. Operation Flying Ice (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.) Judd said 85 people were arrested as a result of the investigation and authorities seized 268 pounds of methamphetamine and 6.8 ounces of fentanyl. Now that doesn’t sound like much, just 6.8 ounces. But according to our DEA partners, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a fatal overdose. Ok great. So what does this all mean? That means 6.8 ounces of fentanyl could have killed as many as 96,000 people, Judd said. Ad Also seized were 49 firearms and all kinds of other drugs and pills worth $12.8 million, the sheriff said. The sheriff said the drugs were smuggled in suitcases on domestic flights from LAX. In one case on an airline, six suitcases of the drug were smuggled into Orlando. They didn’t throw a pair of underwear in their suitcase to pretend they were hiding drugs. You think LAX just had a problem with drug smuggling at the airport? I believe they do and should address it, he said. A spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration said the agency’s screening procedures are focused on security and are designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers. The spokesperson added that TSA security officers do not search for illegal drugs, but if they are found during the screening process, TSA will refer the matter to law enforcement partners. Ad Several law enforcement agencies, including the Orlando Police Department, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the US Border Patrol, worked together to focus on dismantling the drug trafficking organization. Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

