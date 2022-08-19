International
Elon University international students complete orientation
Incoming international students attended the closing International Student Orientation Breakfast in the Global Commons today, August 19 to mark the end of international orientation and the beginning of their semester at Elon.
Johanna Lauff is a junior from Germany and is finishing her last two years at Elon in the dual degree program to study international business.
Because Lauff said her study abroad program in Germany was difficult and didn’t leave much time to meet new people or do extracurricular activities, she was excited to meet people at Elon and experience college in the US.
I think I meet other people, Americans as well as other international students. And also, I am excited about the American system of learning and teaching, Lauff said.
Lauff said she didn’t get much help from others while in Germany, but she said she feels supported by Elon.
In Germany, there are no people to help you, so you are really alone, she said. And that’s where I’m feeling really supported by all the other people, all the other international students and also the Global Education Center, she said.
Nina Lichtenberger is also a junior from Germany studying international business in the dual degree program and said she was calm and comfortable when she arrived on campus.
I feel like the orientation leaders and the organization team did a really good job of making us feel at home here, she said. So I already feel very comfortable here.
Lichtenberger said in Germany, there wasn’t much student life on campus.
In Germany, you just go to campus for your lectures and other than that you don’t spend time on campus except in the library, Lichtenberger said.
She is excited about the social life at Elon.
It feels like a small student town, she said.
Lichtenberger said the opportunity to study abroad for more than a semester means a lot to her.
We don’t have to pay tuition fees in our program otherwise my parents and I wouldn’t be able to finance it, she said. So I’m very grateful to be here.
Annie Wu is an international freshman from Taiwan. She said she will probably do all four years at Elon majoring in business.
But, Wu is most excited about being on the Elon golf team. She said she started playing golf when she was about ten years old. She began training to receive a scholarship to attend a university in the US
She said she chose Elon because it gives her the opportunity to get her education while playing a sport.
In my country, if we want to do sports, we can’t really study. You can only focus on one thing, she said. But at states or at Elon you can focus on both and they allow you to focus a lot on academics as well as the golf team.
The Wus dropped him off at Elon and stayed for a few days before leaving yesterday. Wu said she is not sure when she will see them again.
I think the next time I’ll see them is probably next summer, but I’m not sure yet, she said.
