The president of Wacker Neuson will deliver the keynote address of the Off-Highway Conference





Gert Reichetseder, President and CEO of Wacker Neuson North America will deliver the keynote address at the Off-Highway Conference in Chicago on September 28. A seasoned industry executive, Reichetseder will use his presentation to address key issues and opportunities facing the construction equipment industry. Gert Reichetseder, president/CEO of Wacker Neuson North America, will speak at the Off-Highway Conference on September 28, in Chicago. (Photo: Wacker Neuson) These range from immediate challenges such as supply chain and transport bottlenecks, to longer-term issues including the energy transition and decarbonisation of construction equipment and the structure of the manufacturing sector. Reichetseder has been based at Wacker Neusons North American headquarters in Milwaukee for three years and was previously managing director of the OEMs plant in Linz, Austria. The off-highway conference takes place at the Loews Chicago OHare Hotel, Rosemont, IL on September 28, 2022. Full details of speakers, program and booking options are available at www.offhighwayconference.com The program will include discussions on supply chain issues, forecasts for global sales of construction equipment, the energy transition in construction equipment and transportation logistics. Speakers include Dr Wilfried Aulbur (Roland Berger), Flavio Batista (Wallenius Wilhelmsen), Alan Berger (ABCG), Scott Hazelton (S&P Global Market Intelligence), Eric Neal (Cummins Inc), Doug Rusch (Rouse Services), Chris Sleight (Off -Highway Research), Ken Taylor (AED & Ohio CAT), Alex Woodrow (KGP Commercial Powertrain Intelligence). Bundle discount with Diesel Progress Summit

Attendees of both the Off-Highway Conference and the Diesel Progress Summit (DPS) can save US$200 on a combined registration fee. DPS is at the same hotel on September 27, the day before the Highway Conference. The summit will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. More information is available at: www.dieselprogresssummit.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.internationalrentalnews.com/news/wacker-neuson-president-to-give-offhighway-conference-keynote/8022756.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos