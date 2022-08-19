Spinal News Internationals top 10 most popular stories of July 2022





A debate on the use of robotics in spine surgery was the most popular piece Spinal News International in July, closely followed by research on a new hydrogel and a study on the correlation between type of insurance and patient outcomes for those with lumbar spinal stenosis. Also entering the top 10 was the latest industry news from Empirical Spine and Lineage Cell Therapeutics. 1. Debate: Should robotic technology be more widely adopted in spine surgery? The use of robotics in the field of spine surgery is a hotly debated and controversial topic, with many doctors arguing both for and against its increased use in procedures. In this debate, two world-renowned spine surgeons offer their views extolling the virtues and highlighting the pitfalls of this technology and whether or not it should see greater use in the practice of spine surgery both now and in the future. upcoming years. 2. Early study suggests new, injectable gel may greatly reduce chronic low back pain An formulation of a hydrogel, injected into spinal discs, proved safe and effective in significantly relieving chronic low back pain caused by degenerative disc disease (DDD), according to new research presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2022. (June 1116, Boston, USA). 3. Type of insurance associated with different patient-reported outcomes in those with lumbar spinal stenosis Patients with lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) who are insured in the US through Medicaid have systematically worse patient-reported outcomes (PROMs) in almost all domains compared with those with commercial insurance and Medicare, even after adjusting for confounders, new research has found. 4. Routine use of antibiotics after spine surgery may not be warranted Routine postoperative antibiotic use in spine surgery may not be effective in preventing surgical site infections (SSIs), according to a recent systematic review and meta-analysis published inEuropean Spine Journalby Jos Orenday-Barraza and Ali Baaj (University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix, USA)et al. 5. REKODE-VKM: Reached global consensus for degenerative cervical myelopathy as a single unifying term A global, multi-stakeholder consensus process involving those with lived experience has chosen degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) as the single unifying term for a progressive spinal cord injury due to narrowing of the spinal canal. cervix. 6. The LimiFlex Dynamic Sagittal Tether moves one step closer to commercial launch Empirical Spine recently received and closed Module II pre-market approval (PMA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a significant milestone in the commercial approval process for its Dynamic Sagittal LimiFlex (DST) Joint . 7. Oligodendrocyte progenitor cells can be safely administered to patients in the subacute period after cervical SCI Oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (LCTOPC1; Lineage Cell Therapeutics) can be safely administered to participants in the subacute period after cervical spinal cord injury (SCI), according to the results of a phase 1/2 dose-ranging study recently published inJournal of Neurosurgery: Spineby Richard Fessler (Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, USA)et al. 8. Comment: Endoscopic techniques are the next logical step for the decompression of lumbar pathologies Daniel Sauer and Christoph Siepe from Schn Klinik Mnchen Harlaching (Munich, Germany) discuss some of the benefits of endoscopic surgery compared to microsurgery and whether the former will eventually be seen as the gold standard for the treatment of lumbar disc disease. 9. Racial and Socioeconomic Disparities Affect Postoperative Outcomes for Spine Surgery Patients New research has shown that racial and socioeconomic disparities in preoperative physical and mental health at presentation for spine surgery are negatively associated with postoperative outcomes. 10. New spine correction index helps predict brace outcomes in adolescent patients with idiopathic scoliosis Curve progression with brace treatment in patients with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) can be predicted by their curve flexibility and degree of within-arm correction, a new study shows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spinalnewsinternational.com/spinal-news-internationals-top-10-most-popular-stories-of-july-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos