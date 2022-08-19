International journal publishes research by 16-year-old Deming students

This story was updated with additional details on funding for dual credit programs in New Mexico.

DEMING Six teenagers in white coats and gloves gathered in their lab Thursday and patiently tried to explain their research on bacteria to a bewildered reporter. Their success in this endeavor should come as no surprise to a team whose research was published this summer in the International Journal of Engineering and Technology Research.

Students enroll in a dual credit program at Deming Early College High School, where some students also earn associate’s degrees at Western New Mexico University.

WNMU spokeswoman Jennifer Olson said the funding for dual credit programs is arranged between secondary schools and higher education institutions. New Mexico law requires that public college tuition be waived, while local agencies purchase instructional materials and students and their families cover course fees and transportation. List of State Department of Public Instruction 24 high schools first college in the state.

In a research study class led by researcher and educator Niccole Rech, students studied local infection rates of Wolbachia pipientis bacteria nicknamed “male-killing bacteria” for their effects on insect populations; an eye worm known as Oxyspirura petrowii; and their impacts on the Plains Lubber Grasshopper, which, unfortunately, is an important food source for other species, and the Northern Bobwhite Partridge, a bird species whose numbers have been declining in recent decades .

Rech holds degrees in elementary and science education, as well as agricultural biology, with a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Oklahoma.

As Rech led the class using a cognitive practice model and served as the lead author of the research team, she said the complicated lab work including meticulous testing of the samples was undertaken by the students themselves.

Jesus Lozano, a team leader, explained that the white partridge is economically important as game for hunters, as well as for reducing insect populations that are harmful to crops.

“These birds help the crops,” added student Miken Moreno, “but as more birds are dying from the bacteria, there are no birds to eat the insects that damage the crops.”

The team of six, all 16, included four girls and two boys, all appearing with Rech as authors on their first scientific research paper before graduating high school.

Publication history and college admissions

Rech said the students’ research will be valuable to other researchers in addition to giving themselves a boost in the college admissions process.

“One of my students, who graduated two years ago, got into the honors college at the University of New Mexico because of their published work,” she said, “and I’ve had other students who have changed their career path because of the course.”

“For graduate students, it helps set you apart,” said New Mexico State University Vice President for Research Luis Cifuentes. “It is certainly a positive for students applying to graduate programs (MS and Ph.D.) in disciplines where publications are a key evaluation metric.”

NMSU College of Arts and Sciences Dean Enrico Pontelli agreed that the publication helps high school applicants stand out from competing applicants.

“It gives them an edge because they’re going beyond just attending classes,” he commented. “These students demonstrate initiative and discipline. More than anything, engaging in early research will help them get a head start on graduate school opportunities. There are many studies that show the positive impact of early research exposure, especially in the context of STEM disciplines, for students.”

Not all students have chosen their academic focus. Lozano said he plans to complete an electrical engineering degree; Lucero Caballero said she is interested in mechanical engineering; Michelle Au, Franchesca Coloma and Moreno said they were attracted to medical or nursing studies; and Jacqueline Cardoza said that she was still considering possible degrees that she has time, after all.

Early College High School is in its fifth year, having recently graduated its first group of 40 students, half of them with associate degrees, and more are enrolling. Currently, 170 students are enrolled at the school, with a cap of 200. Its campus is located within the Mimbres Valley Learning Center, which houses WNMU’s Deming University Extended Campus.

Head of School Bryan Simpson said data measuring the school’s benefits to students’ later careers is just beginning to emerge as graduates apply for degrees in engineering, nursing and medicine and technology with academic credits already earned at WNMU.

“That’s the real-world test: Will it work when they come out and transfer to these universities?” Simpson said.

So far, he said, available data showed the transfers were working well for the school’s first graduates in other states as well as in New Mexico.

With college education increasingly expensive and out of reach for many, Simpson said the dual credit program offers huge cost savings for students, especially when living and dining at home. A student who completes the program graduates from high school with a two-year degree in hand.

It also allows students continuing their higher education to focus on their chosen majors more quickly, with some prerequisite general education courses out of the way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how that experience goes,” Simpson said. “It would be hard to jump right into your core classes as a 19-year-old kid, a freshman in college; but the interest level is there.”

Another measure of the new school’s effectiveness will be how they fare when applying to advanced programs. Alumni so far have been accepted to universities in New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

“We want to see them apply and get accepted into some big programs,” he continued, “to see if they can get accepted and then if they feel prepared when they get there.”

If publishing in international peer-reviewed journals is a leading indicator, Rech’s team of interns seems to be on the right track.

‘Research’ is nothing more than problem solving, an essential skill that every student must develop to succeed in whatever career they decide to pursue,” continued Pontelli. “Research as problem solving is also an excellent mechanism for contextualize the learning experience as it encourages students to take tools they have learned in different courses and apply them to solve a problem (thus achieving Wow, now I understand why I had to learn this).

“Finally, research can be explored as addressing a problem that is important to the student (eg, a problem facing the community to which the student belongs), thus showing the potential of what students learn to useful life for solving important problems for the students themselves”.

