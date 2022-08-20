A Weekend at a Road Course: Watkins Glen International

One incredible thing about road courses is that they offer flexibility and promote access to many different areas of the track. If you’re taking a trip to Watkins Glen International, one of the premier road courses in the United States, there are five top things to do when visiting New York’s 2.45-mile track.

1. Make your itinerary

Whether you’re hitting the track for an entire weekend or trying to get the most out of a single day, planning a daily schedule in advance can ensure you get to as many activities and areas as possible. possible. Big road courses like Watkins Glen often have fan events and celebrations spread throughout the property, so it’s important to know where and when things are happening. If you’re traveling as a family, planning can be comprehensive, generate new ideas for repeat guests, and ensure that the experience is enjoyable for everyone. The best way to see a complete schedule overview, plan for any pre-race activities and learn about new or updated facilities is to visit the track’s website.

WATKINS GLEN: The official track website | Guide for fans | Last weekend schedule

2. Print a trail map

Having a map in hand can make the track and facilities easier to navigate. It can also help you go through areas you’ve already been to and keep track of where you want to go next. Facilities and amenities are frequently updated from year to year, so making sure you have the latest version of any map can help avoid confusion for guests already familiar with the property. For a fun family activity, the printed map can also be used to set up an interactive scavenger hunt and see who can visit the most areas over the weekend. Having a map is great for explaining different areas to children and can even be used as a simple souvenir. The 2022 track map could be found here.

3. Use a radio scanner

Radio scanners are useful to enhance any race fan’s experience at the track, but they can be even more useful at big road circuits like Watkins Glen. With the drivers out of sight for much of the course, unlike on ovals, you can keep track of the action in real time with a combination of transmitters and in-car radio communication. This method makes it easy for families to stay engaged during the race and experience the race from a complementary angle. Learn more about scanners here.

4. Explore another vantage point

It is essential that fans get a different view of the twists and turns that Watkins Glen has to offer. With over 2 miles of winding roads, each section of the track has its own personality. Watkins Glen has seven turns, starting from an electric Turn 1, conveniently located near the start-finish line. Fans have an opportunity to cross the course in designated areas to witness high speeds and action-packed racing all the way through the final chute. You may have a set spot to enjoy most of the race weekend, but moving around and seeing the action on the track from a completely different perspective is one thing that makes road courses so unique. Learn every twist here.

5. Visit the surrounding area

If you have time, getting off the track and exploring the historic Watkins Glen area is a special treat for any race fan. As one of the most historic racing venues in the United States, Watkins Glen offers access to notable attractions such as the Watkins Glen Drivers Walk of Fame and the International Motor Racing Research Center. You’ll find iconic NASCAR legends like Richard Petty and Roger Penske honored among racing’s best.

This weekend’s NASCAR action at Watkins Glen begins with the Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) on Saturday and concludes with the Series’ Go Bowling Cup at The Glen (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) on Sunday.