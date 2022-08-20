Finland’s prime minister responds to criticism of her party in leaked videosExBulletin



change the subtitles Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Finland’s prime minister said on Friday that she has taken a drug test following public backlash over videos that surfaced this week of her dancing and singing with her friends.

“I consider these charges very serious and, although I consider it unfair to request a drug test, for my legal defense and to clear any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will be available in about a week. ,” Sanna Marin told reporters Friday.

The backlash about the party and its behavior came after two private videos were leaked. In them, Marin can be seen dancing and singing with her friends, which include Finnish celebrities and Finnish pop star Olavi Uusivirta. the BBC reported.

Marin said he knew he was being filmed, the Finnish newspaper reported Yle reported, but added that the videos were supposed to remain private.

“I am upset that these videos have been made public,” said Marin. “It was about me having a night out with friends. I also celebrated in a loud way by dancing and singing.”

The Prime Minister previously said that she did not consume any drugs, but only had a few alcoholic drinks.

Reactions have been mixed

Requires a drug test they come from members of opposition parties. And while some have criticized the prime minister for his behavior on social networks, others have criticized him celebrated it. And it is not the first time that Marin’s behavior after work has been commented on.

The 36-year-old has been photographed at music festivals in the past wearing denim shorts and a leather jacket. While some have questioned her professionalism, others have applauded her relatability and her ability to have a work-life balance.

Her time in office has not only been filled with parties. Marin was elected prime minister in 2019 and became Finland’s youngest ever prime minister. She represents the Social Democratic Party and in her time in office the country has gone through a global pandemic, faced off with its neighbor Russia starting a war in Ukraine, and most recently, Finland got ready to join NATO- together with Sweden.

Many have asked how gender is playing into the review

The scrutiny Marin has been under this week has led many to question whether this behavior and subsequent reactions would be the same if a man were in the prime minister’s office and were filmed doing the same activities.

“There is a tendency to focus on women’s personal lives, their appearance, and in general, I would say that compared to men, women are more likely to really prove their credentials to be capable politicians,” said Farida Jalalzai. Associate Dean of Global Initiatives and Engagement at Virginia Tech.

Women often fall into the trap of going beyond what is expected of other people to prove they are professionals, Jalalzai said, adding that Marin’s gender and age likely played a role in the cover-up of these videos.

On the other hand, men in positions of power are not as often discussed in such personal ways, Jalalzai said, leaving women to pay the highest price in terms of the language used to describe them.

“Women have to do more than a male politician to try to stay out of those types of situations. And it’s like, did [Marin] are we really doing anything wrong if we are really just talking about dancing?” Jalalzai said.

“He just turns his ear [to] this time where women’s behavior had a lot to do with the respect given to them or their families in society and it just seems somewhat archaic,” Jalalzai added.