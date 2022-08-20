International
Finland’s prime minister responds to criticism of her party in leaked videosExBulletin
Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images
Finland’s prime minister said on Friday that she has taken a drug test following public backlash over videos that surfaced this week of her dancing and singing with her friends.
“I consider these charges very serious and, although I consider it unfair to request a drug test, for my legal defense and to clear any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will be available in about a week. ,” Sanna Marin told reporters Friday.
The backlash about the party and its behavior came after two private videos were leaked. In them, Marin can be seen dancing and singing with her friends, which include Finnish celebrities and Finnish pop star Olavi Uusivirta. the BBC reported.
Marin said he knew he was being filmed, the Finnish newspaper reported Yle reported, but added that the videos were supposed to remain private.
“I am upset that these videos have been made public,” said Marin. “It was about me having a night out with friends. I also celebrated in a loud way by dancing and singing.”
The Prime Minister previously said that she did not consume any drugs, but only had a few alcoholic drinks.
Reactions have been mixed
Requires a drug test they come from members of opposition parties. And while some have criticized the prime minister for his behavior on social networks, others have criticized him celebrated it. And it is not the first time that Marin’s behavior after work has been commented on.
The 36-year-old has been photographed at music festivals in the past wearing denim shorts and a leather jacket. While some have questioned her professionalism, others have applauded her relatability and her ability to have a work-life balance.
Her time in office has not only been filled with parties. Marin was elected prime minister in 2019 and became Finland’s youngest ever prime minister. She represents the Social Democratic Party and in her time in office the country has gone through a global pandemic, faced off with its neighbor Russia starting a war in Ukraine, and most recently, Finland got ready to join NATO- together with Sweden.
Many have asked how gender is playing into the review
The scrutiny Marin has been under this week has led many to question whether this behavior and subsequent reactions would be the same if a man were in the prime minister’s office and were filmed doing the same activities.
“There is a tendency to focus on women’s personal lives, their appearance, and in general, I would say that compared to men, women are more likely to really prove their credentials to be capable politicians,” said Farida Jalalzai. Associate Dean of Global Initiatives and Engagement at Virginia Tech.
Women often fall into the trap of going beyond what is expected of other people to prove they are professionals, Jalalzai said, adding that Marin’s gender and age likely played a role in the cover-up of these videos.
On the other hand, men in positions of power are not as often discussed in such personal ways, Jalalzai said, leaving women to pay the highest price in terms of the language used to describe them.
“Women have to do more than a male politician to try to stay out of those types of situations. And it’s like, did [Marin] are we really doing anything wrong if we are really just talking about dancing?” Jalalzai said.
“He just turns his ear [to] this time where women’s behavior had a lot to do with the respect given to them or their families in society and it just seems somewhat archaic,” Jalalzai added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/19/1118538831/finland-prime-minister-sanna-marin-drug-test-partying-videos
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]