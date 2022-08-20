First Indigenous judge appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada

Canada’s prime minister has nominated the first indigenous person to the country’s highest court, hailing as a historic moment for Canada.

Judge Michelle OBonsawin is bilingual in English and French fluently and is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation. Since 2017, she has been a judge at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, also the first Indigenous woman to sit on that court’s bench.

I am confident that Shell brings invaluable knowledge to our nation’s highest court, which is why I am announcing her appointment today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The process for Supreme Court of Canada judicial appointments involves an independent advisory board that identifies qualified candidates and submits a shortlist to the prime minister for consideration. On August 24, OBonsawin will participate in a question-and-answer session with a committee of federal parliamentarians. Unlike the United States, these sessions are more informative and her appointment does not require the confirmation of legislators.

My heart is bursting with joy, said Bradley Regehr, who in 2020 became the first Indigenous lawyer to lead the Canadian Bar Association and heard the news of OBonsawins’ appointment while on vacation in a national park.

This appointment is a step towards reconciliation, finally bringing an indigenous perspective to the Supreme Court that has not been there before, he said.

Federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti called OBonsawins appointment a historic moment for [Supreme Court]and for all of Canada.

Trudeau had been under pressure to appoint an indigenous person to the country’s highest court.

In a statement, current Canadian Bar Association President Stephen Rotstein said: CBA is thrilled that our calls for the appointment of an Indigenous person to the Supreme Court of Canada have been answered.

OBonsawin replaces Justice Michael Moldaver, who was appointed to the nine-judge Supreme Court in 2011 and faces mandatory retirement this year at age 75. Last year, Judge Mahmoud Jamal became the first black judge appointed to the court.

Inside her application questionnaireOBonsawin (which means guide in the Abenaki language) spoke about how her life experiences have helped shape her career.

I believe that my experience as a francophone First Nations woman, a parent, a lawyer, a researcher and a judge provides me with lived meaning and knowledge of Canada’s diversity because I, and my life experience, are part of that diversity. , she wrote. My experiences have taught me that while discrimination is an ongoing reality in Canada, my skills allow me to contribute to our country and help us be a more inclusive society, not to mention one that is just and fair. right for everyone.

OBonsawin is an accomplished lawyer with expertise in the areas of mental health, Indigenous (from near) sentencing principles, labor and employment law, human rights and privacy law. She completed it Ph.D. in law earlier this year at the University of Ottawa, according to her biography.

Prior to her appointment as a judge in 2017, she was general counsel for the Royal Ottawa Healthcare Group for eight years. In this role, she says she has developed a thorough understanding of the legal issues surrounding mental health.

She began her legal career with the legal services department of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and was a consultant with Canada Post, specializing in labor and employment law, human rights and privacy law.

On social media, the lawyer’s line was unclear about her appointment.

Justice OBonsawins expertise with mental health law will serve Canada’s national legal system well, said Eugene Meehan, a partner at Supreme Advocacy, which specializes in Supreme Court of Appeal work.

Her appointment will go a long way to inspire future generations of Canadians and is an important step in ensuring the courts better reflect the country’s population, he told Law.com International.

She will undoubtedly be a role model for young Indigenous people and people who decide to go into the legal profession, Regehr said. I think it is very important to show people that yes, you can achieve these positions, that it is now possible.

