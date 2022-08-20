UK pledges millions to help world’s most vulnerable on World Humanitarian Day – Somalia

The UK has announced £36 million in UK humanitarian funding to help people in Ukraine, East Africa and Syria.

The UK continues to be a global leader supporting vulnerable people experiencing devastating conflict, extreme weather and the lasting impacts of the pandemic

tributes paid to aid workers helping to cope with unprecedented humanitarian disasters caused by global instability and exacerbated by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

People whose lives have been improved by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, drought and food shortages in East Africa and the conflict in Syria will be among those to benefit from £36 million in UK humanitarian funding announced today .

The announcement comes United Nations World Humanitarian Day (Friday, August 19) as parts of the globe come under increasing strain from the lasting effects of the pandemic, the growing impact of climate change and conflicts in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Local aid workers are at the forefront of efforts to alleviate the catastrophic consequences of these crises as they provide humanitarian assistance to communities around the world. The UK funding announcement will support them to continue their essential work.

In Ukraine and Poland, where most Ukrainians fleeing the conflict have traveled, £15 million in UK funding will support up to 200,000 of the most vulnerable affected by Russia’s occupation. This includes children, the elderly and those with disabilities. The international aid organization Mercy Corps will work with grassroots civil society groups to provide emergency assistance to cover basic needs, including food, water and sanitation, psychological support and childcare services.

In East Africa, where severe food insecurity threatens over 48 million people, the UK has allocated an extra £14 million to countries on the front line of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. This new spending, which will work immediately to save lives and prevent more people from experiencing famine-like conditions, includes:

a £5m boost to the UK’s Somalia programme, which is providing life-saving health, nutrition, food security and water and sanitation assistance to over half a million people in some of the most vulnerable households

£6m for the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund, which will provide vital aid to unfunded emergencies across Ethiopia, including drought and conflict-affected regions

£3 million in emergency humanitarian funding for the World Food Programme, Sudan, helping to reach around 120,000 vulnerable people with food aid

Minister of State for South and Central Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said:

In 2022, millions more people are now in desperate need of humanitarian support. >

UK funding is ensuring the UN and local partners can reach those affected by Russian aggression in Ukraine, drought in East Africa and ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan. We thank those on the ground who often risk their lives to help and protect them. >

Britain has a proud humanitarian tradition and we will continue to support the most vulnerable, wherever they are.

The Russian invasion is exacerbating the world food crisis, which is hitting the poor hardest, especially in East Africa. The UK and its allies have pushed hard for the UN wheat initiative, and the world is watching to ensure Russia complies, so food continues to flow from Ukraine and feed the hungry.

The UK is also providing £1.5m to deploy technology to identify whether wheat sold by Russia on the world market has been stolen from Ukraine. A rail support package for Ukraine will also ensure grain trains can run. In addition, the UK is providing Ukraine with the military capability to help protect its ports, essential for the wheat deal to be a success.

Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said:

In the Horn of Africa, some 700,000 people are experiencing famine conditions – and in Somalia over 386,000 children are predicted to be severely malnourished and at risk of death by the end of the year. >

UK Aid in East Africa is providing life-saving support to the most vulnerable people in the worst-hit countries. >

We must now bring new actors to the table to strengthen our international response to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today.

The UK is also announcing a £7 million package to support Syrian refugees who have fled the conflict in Lebanon, delivered through the World Food Programme. This funding will help provide more than 150,000 people with food, water and nutrition. This is part of UK pledge to provide up to £158m earlier this year at the Brussels Pledge Conference on the Syria crisis, which will support food production, protect women and girls from violence and provide humanitarian access to northeast Syria, where the situation is deteriorating.

The UK is the third largest bilateral donor to the crisis in Syria, having committed over £3.8bn to date to our largest ever response to a single humanitarian crisis. This includes support for the governments of Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey to cope with the prolonged presence of refugees by supporting displaced Syrians until they can safely return to Syria.

Since 2012, across Syria and the region, the UK has provided:

over 28.3 million food rations

over 24 million medical consultations

6.3 million grants/cash bonds

11 million aid packages

over 15.2 million vaccines

Our aid provides life-saving support to millions of Syrians, supporting refugees to stay in countries in the region and enabling their host communities to accommodate them.

The UK has consistently been one of the largest bilateral humanitarian donors globally and has been at the forefront of driving the most effective and innovative approaches to crisis prevention, preparedness and response. Since 2015, the UK has reached 32.6 million people with humanitarian aid, saving lives and alleviating suffering in countries such as Syria, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

Now in Ukraine, the UK is working alongside trusted partners to deliver on its £220m humanitarian pledge.

Mercy Corps Ukraine Response Director Michael Young said:

In Ukraine and Poland, we have partnered directly with local organizations who know their community’s needs best and are working quickly to provide humanitarian aid. >