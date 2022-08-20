Near Ukraine’s nuclear power plant, shelling causes the most immediate fear

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

NIKOPOL, Ukraine As Kateryna Semenova, 65, pointed out the rocket damage that landed in her bathtub three nights ago, there was a loud boom from outside. Dust fell from the already damaged walls. Drones! yelled a neighbor who had helped fix up the building as they started running for shelter in the basement.

In Nikopol, just two miles across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the threat of imminent nuclear disaster is compounded by daily shelling by Russian forces near the plant.

Although the attack on the plant that Ukrainian intelligence said it feared Russia was planning did not take place on Friday, shelling from its positions across the water continued. But if Moscow’s aim was to create panic, it did not succeed in the war-weary communities near the plant.

In Zaporizhzhia, 30 miles northeast of the plant, several families tearfully boarded buses to Europe on Friday, figuring that a major attack on the plant, even if unlikely, was too much to risk. But those most likely to flee are long gone.

Semenova hadn’t considered that after the rocket exploded in her bathroom wall on Tuesday night. But on Friday, as she and her husband huddled in the basement amid boxes of onions and jars of pickles, she wasn’t so sure. One neighbor was planning to leave, another wouldn’t leave his goats.

A third boom echoed through the small basement.

Her phone rang as people in the community started checking on each other.

They’re shooting somewhere, we’re down, she told the neighbor on the line.

She was asking if we were alive, she explained to the Washington Post reporters who had taken refuge with her.

The city’s military administration reported five artillery shelling in the area on Friday afternoon, as bombardments that were once limited to night became more frequent during the day.

Ukraine has accused Russia of shelling this small town on the banks of the Dnieper River from the site of the plant, using fears of damage to the plant as a shield. Ukrainian soldiers say they are firing at Russian positions on the other side, but not at the plant.

As international alarm has been raised, both sides have traded accusations over recent shelling that damaged the power plant. Concerns grew on Friday after Ukrainian intelligence said Russia had sent workers at the plant home for the day and could be planning an attack inside.

Tetiana Zhivtsova, 62, didn’t even see public warnings that there might be an attack until Friday afternoon. She had spent the night in the basement. And when she emerged again, she had been busy cleaning the glass in the family’s damaged flat.

Nikopol is too close to the power plant to use the sirens. No time to turn them on. Instead, residents on the other side send out warnings if they see artillery batteries being fired.

Only when another shelling warning sent Zhivtsova, her mother and daughter to the basement in the afternoon did they stop to check the news.

Her fear, said Zhivtsova. You don’t know what to do. Should we go fix things? Or should we go hide?

Julia Firsova, 52, who heads the housing association for the Zhivtsovas building and two others in the area, said only about 20 percent of the apartments are still occupied.

The fear of a nuclear incident has already caused many to leave, she said. It was the first wave when local authorities began distributing anti-radiation pills in the city a few months after the war began, she said. Since the shelling of the plant began, others have fled.

It will not be a second Chernobyl, she said, referring to the nuclear disaster in northern Ukraine in 1986. It will be bigger, she said, citing the fact that the plant is the largest in Europe. But many experts disagree, saying Zaporizhzhia’s six nuclear reactors are built under special reinforced concrete shields designed to withstand attack.

However, concerns are high as both sides trade blame for shells landing within the plant’s territory. We want all this to end, said Firsova. She no longer sleeps at night in her apartment in Nikopol, but instead stays in a nearby village. Few do. Some spend the nights sleeping in their cars outside the city.

But for many it’s still hard to leave.

If you can pack your whole life into a small backpack and have everything you need, lucky you, said 76-year-old Stanislav Vahovskyi, whose apartment burned down in a strike in the early hours of Friday morning. . But the things people need, you can’t pack in a backpack.