NIKOPOL, Ukraine As Kateryna Semenova, 65, pointed out the rocket damage that landed in her bathtub three nights ago, there was a loud boom from outside.
International
Near Ukraine’s nuclear power plant, shelling causes the most immediate fear
In Nikopol, just two miles across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the threat of imminent nuclear disaster is compounded by daily shelling by Russian forces near the plant.
Although the attack on the plant that Ukrainian intelligence said it feared Russia was planning did not take place on Friday, shelling from its positions across the water continued. But if Moscow’s aim was to create panic, it did not succeed in the war-weary communities near the plant.
In Zaporizhzhia, 30 miles northeast of the plant, several families tearfully boarded buses to Europe on Friday, figuring that a major attack on the plant, even if unlikely, was too much to risk. But those most likely to flee are long gone.
Semenova hadn’t considered that after the rocket exploded in her bathroom wall on Tuesday night. But on Friday, as she and her husband huddled in the basement amid boxes of onions and jars of pickles, she wasn’t so sure. One neighbor was planning to leave, another wouldn’t leave his goats.
A third boom echoed through the small basement.
Her phone rang as people in the community started checking on each other.
They’re shooting somewhere, we’re down, she told the neighbor on the line.
She was asking if we were alive, she explained to the Washington Post reporters who had taken refuge with her.
The city’s military administration reported five artillery shelling in the area on Friday afternoon, as bombardments that were once limited to night became more frequent during the day.
Ukraine has accused Russia of shelling this small town on the banks of the Dnieper River from the site of the plant, using fears of damage to the plant as a shield. Ukrainian soldiers say they are firing at Russian positions on the other side, but not at the plant.
As international alarm has been raised, both sides have traded accusations over recent shelling that damaged the power plant. Concerns grew on Friday after Ukrainian intelligence said Russia had sent workers at the plant home for the day and could be planning an attack inside.
Tetiana Zhivtsova, 62, didn’t even see public warnings that there might be an attack until Friday afternoon. She had spent the night in the basement. And when she emerged again, she had been busy cleaning the glass in the family’s damaged flat.
Nikopol is too close to the power plant to use the sirens. No time to turn them on. Instead, residents on the other side send out warnings if they see artillery batteries being fired.
Only when another shelling warning sent Zhivtsova, her mother and daughter to the basement in the afternoon did they stop to check the news.
Her fear, said Zhivtsova. You don’t know what to do. Should we go fix things? Or should we go hide?
Julia Firsova, 52, who heads the housing association for the Zhivtsovas building and two others in the area, said only about 20 percent of the apartments are still occupied.
The fear of a nuclear incident has already caused many to leave, she said. It was the first wave when local authorities began distributing anti-radiation pills in the city a few months after the war began, she said. Since the shelling of the plant began, others have fled.
It will not be a second Chernobyl, she said, referring to the nuclear disaster in northern Ukraine in 1986. It will be bigger, she said, citing the fact that the plant is the largest in Europe. But many experts disagree, saying Zaporizhzhia’s six nuclear reactors are built under special reinforced concrete shields designed to withstand attack.
However, concerns are high as both sides trade blame for shells landing within the plant’s territory. We want all this to end, said Firsova. She no longer sleeps at night in her apartment in Nikopol, but instead stays in a nearby village. Few do. Some spend the nights sleeping in their cars outside the city.
But for many it’s still hard to leave.
If you can pack your whole life into a small backpack and have everything you need, lucky you, said 76-year-old Stanislav Vahovskyi, whose apartment burned down in a strike in the early hours of Friday morning. . But the things people need, you can’t pack in a backpack.
The war in Ukraine: What you need to know
The last: Wheat shipments from Ukraine are increasing under the agreement reached by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had driven up food prices and raised fears of more famine in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including cargoes of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, have departed.
War: The conflict on the ground continues as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to pound Ukrainian forces, which have at times been able to put up strong resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes rest on the liberation of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, and eventually Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Fears of a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain as both sides accuse each other of bombing it.
Guns: Western arms supplies are helping Ukraine slow Russian advances. US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike further behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used a variety of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground since the war began, here are some of their most powerful works.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the US can help support the Ukrainian people, as well as what people around the world have donated.
Read our full coverage of The Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive videos.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/19/ukraine-nuclear-plant-zaporizhzhia-neighbors-nikopol/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]