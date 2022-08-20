Bailiff says residents of St Brigid’s are now ‘basically sitting down’

The bailiff who registered an eviction notice at the doors of St. Brigid says the United People of Canada (TUPC) must leave the church immediately and the locks on the building will soon be changed.

The shed in the Rector’s House of Art next to the church was replaced on Thursday, so only the owners of the property and the artists who rent from them can enter it.

“There’s no more rent. Now they’re basically sitting down,” said Dave with Interruption Enforcement Services. “That won’t be long.”

The CBC has agreed not to use Dave’s last name given the tensions in St. Brigid and the harassment she faced while delivering the notice.

The bailiff first visited the building with a locksmith on Wednesday evening, along with police, but said supporters of the organization were “up in arms” so they left to make the situation worse.

They returned on Thursday and managed to change the locks on the art house, where 10 artists rent space.

Dave said he will be back to change the locks on the church, but declined to say when that would happen. He asked TUPC to “be respectful” to the owner who owns and pays taxes on the building and leave.

“They’re belligerent and they don’t want to leave, but they’re going to. They have to,” he said of the group.

“This is serious. You don’t just run over someone’s building in Ottawa.”

Regarding the Freedom Convoy protest

In recent weeks, a handful of Freedom Convoy supporters have traveled to Ottawa to support TUPC, which set up at the church earlier this summer.

Despite evidence to the contrary, the organization has steadfastly denied any connection to the Freedom Convoy protest that blocked the streets of downtown Ottawa for weeks this past winter, ending only after a massive police operation.

Vehicles adorned with flags, stickers and signs attached to the motorcade are regularly parked in the church lot; one of TUPC’s directors shared posts that appeared to show support for the column on social media; another principal described herself as an adviser to Dwayne Lich, husband of columnist Tamara Lich; and the group began hosting “community conversations” about the convoy this month, including an open mic event with Brian Derksen: The Truck That Didn’t Go Away, according to the group’s Facebook page.

The eviction notice says the group owes $10,000 in rent

A notice taped to the church’s doors appears to have been removed, but the pages were still in place inside the art house’s door on Thursday.

He said the landlord had terminated the lease effective Wednesday for $10,000 in unpaid rent and failure to provide proof of $5 million in liability insurance.

An attached notice said TUPC is also in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act for altering the appearance of the premises without the written approval of the Ontario Heritage Foundation and in violation of the Ontario Building Code Act “for failing to obtain permits and approvals necessary for construction. works” on the construction site.

In a statement emailed to CBC Wednesday night, one of TUPC’s directors, William Komer, claimed that the owners of St. property owners”.

The statement also says the church owners are punishing TUPC “for refusing to discriminate against people based on their faith.”

During an interview outside the church Thursday morning, Diane Nolan, another TUPC director, said Komer had been taking care of the lease, which ended Aug. 15, and that proof of insurance was shown to police Wednesday.

“I don’t really know all the details, but we’ve given the lease, as far as I’m concerned. We’ve tried to let you know that there’s been a lot of communication breakdowns between lawyers, so that should be it. really,” she said.

Church for sale again

Komer did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. People at the church told CBC he was not in Ottawa.

He previously said TUPC had agreed with the building’s owner on a conditional sale of the property, but efforts by the CBC to contact the owner to verify this were unsuccessful.

Land registry documents show that a numbered company traced by Patrick McDonald, one of the investors who bought the church after it was decommissioned in 2007, still owns it. The CBC has been trying to reach McDonald for weeks.

The real estate agent in the $5,950,000 listing also did not respond to questions about the situation, hanging up shortly after a CBC reporter identified herself during a call Thursday.

However, an email shared with the CBC by a different real estate agent lists the property as “back on the market.”

The neighborhood association breathes a sigh of relief

Eryn O’Neill, an artist who rents space at the Rectory Art House, said she understands the deal with TUPChadfallen and the property is again for sale.

The artist said TUPC activity in the country had increased in recent weeks, leading to more disruptions and some supporters “confronting us in the parking lot”.

“It’s been a little bit harder to come to work and feel as safe as we used to,” O’Neillsaid, adding that she’s glad the locks were changed after group members started using garages behind the house and enter the common. areas.

“We are safe now,” she said.

The Lowertown Community Association had asked the city to step in to stop the sale and either buy the building itself or help someone local take it.

Sylvie Bigras, president of the association, described the eviction as “good news” for the neighborhood.

“There’s a sigh of relief,” she said. “We hope they will proceed with the eviction.”

She said that St. Brigid's is "breathtaking" and the association has ideas for ways the property could be used as a community