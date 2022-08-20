The Rushdie case brings international attention News, Sports, Jobs

After Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt walked out of court Thursday following charges filed against Hadi Matar in the alleged butchering of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie, he was approached by perhaps more than 25 television cameras and reporters.

While prosecuting a stabbing is nothing new, attacking a prominent citizen is a different experience. “We are a relatively small prosecutor’s office here in Chautauqua County. We are very familiar with these types of cases. We are used to following them, but we are small. We do not have a public information officer. We are not equipped for this kind of media coverage.” he said.

Schmidt is in his first term as county DA. He had worked for several years as an assistant prosecutor and in the private sector. Although the attention of this case is unique, he told the media that he will answer what he can. “I want you to know that we will do our best to be as transparent as possible throughout the process. We are working closely with the New York State Police. They are professionals with this. This is an ongoing issue and we will pursue every opportunity that is available.” he said.

Indeed, it has been a while since a case of this magnitude has hit Chautauqua County.

A decade ago, Anthony “Rob” Taglianetti II shot and killed Clymer School Superintendent Keith Reed Jr. That 2012 killing made national headlines, likely because Taglianetti went after the school principal after discovering an online affair between his wife, Mary, and Reed. The case went to trial and Taglianetti was found guilty.

In 2006, Ralph “Bucky” Phillips was captured after a massive manhunt. Phillips had escaped from the Erie County Correctional Facility on April 2 of that year. On June 10, he shot and wounded a state trooper near Elmira. On August 31, he shot two soldiers in Pomfret. After that second shooting, Phillips landed on the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives and was captured on September 8 in Warren County.

Another high-profile case that made national headlines was in 1997 when it was learned that Nushawn Williams had unprotected sex with more than 40 women in Chautauqua County after being told he was HIV positive.

Foley served as the district attorney for the Taglianetti and Phillips cases. Taglianetti went to trial, while Phillips made a quick plea deal and there was little activity in the country after he was caught. Foley may also have been involved in the Williams trial, as he had been hired in 1995 as an assistant district attorney, working with former DA James Subjack.

Foley became a district court judge in 2016. On Thursday, he spoke to reporters about 30 minutes before the trial. He said he was allowing cellphones and cameras in court, but insisted they were not distracting. He also said that while images were allowed, there would be no audio recording. Any violation of this will not be tolerated.

Along with Schmidt and Foley, Public Defender Nathaniel Barone also spoke to the media Thursday.

Barone has served as the county’s public defender since 2012. Among the cases he is working on was the Taglianetti trial, where he lost to Foley.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Barone noted that the court has issued a temporary gag order, preventing him and Schmidt from speaking to the media. Neither his nor Schmidt’s words are likely to constitute infringement, as they largely repeat the facts stated at trial.

Barone actually requested the gag order during the court appearance. He said it has a lot to do with protecting potential jurors. “We have a ton of advance publicity. We do not want to taint any potential jurors, any more than has already been done in this county. The more things that leak or spread out there will influence the jury in this circuit and the opinions that are formed.” he said.

Barone said he sees his role as ensuring that Matari’s constitutional rights are respected and he is fairly represented in a court of law. “Anyone accused of a crime has the right to certain presumptions – the presumption of innocence, a fair trial, due process. You can’t understand that if the case is being tried in public.” he said.

Barone was asked if he would seek a change of venue. Although it didn’t directly answer the question, it appeared to be a possibility. “These are strategic questions. You do not know. I have my own theories about this and in this particular case, I wish I could talk about it. I wish I could talk about it, but I can’t. But there are many strategic reasons why you do or don’t do things.” he said.