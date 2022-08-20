Mexico Arrests Ex-Attorney General in Case of Missing StudentsExBulletin



Marco Ugarte/AP

MEXICO CITY Federal prosecutors said Friday they have arrested the attorney general in Mexico’s previous administration on allegations of abuses in the investigation into the 2014 disappearances of 43 students from a radical teachers’ college.

Prosecutors also announced they had issued arrest warrants in the case against 20 military officers, five local officials, 33 local police officers and 11 state police officers, as well as 14 gang members.

The roundup includes the first arrest of a former attorney general in recent history and one of the largest mass arrests ever by civilian prosecutors of Mexican army soldiers.

Jess Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015 under then-president Enrique Pea Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero, said Murillo Karam was charged with torture, official misconduct and enforced disappearance.

In 2020, Gertz Manero said Murillo Karam was implicated in “orchestrating a massive media hoax” and leading a “generalized cover-up” in the case.

The arrest came a day after a commission set up to determine what happened said the military bore at least part of the responsibility in the case. He said a soldier had infiltrated the student group involved and the army did not stop the kidnappings even though it knew what was going on.

Corrupt local police, other security forces and members of a drug gang kidnapped students in the city of Iguala in Guerrero state, although the motive remains unclear eight years later. Their bodies have never been found, although fragments of charred bones have been matched to three of the students.

Murillo Karam, under pressure to quickly resolve the case, announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and their bodies burned in a garbage dump by members of a drug gang. He called that hypothesis “historical truth.”

But the investigation involved cases of torture, wrongful arrest and tampering with evidence that have since allowed most directly implicated gang members to walk free.

The incident happened near a major military base and independent investigations have revealed that members of the military were aware of what was happening. The families of the students have long demanded the involvement of soldiers in the investigation.



On Thursday, the truth commission probing the case said one of the abducted students was a soldier who had infiltrated the radical teachers’ college, but the army did not search for him despite having real-time information that the abduction was taking place. He said the failure to act violates the Army’s protocols for missing soldiers cases.

The Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

The soldiers and officers wanted on Friday’s warrant and other officials, police and gang members face charges of murder, torture, official misconduct, criminal association and enforced disappearance.

It was not immediately clear if all the suspects faced all charges or if the suspects were among dozens previously arrested and charged during earlier investigations.

Before reforms to Mexican law, the military had long been allowed to send soldiers accused of wrongdoing to special military courts. But soldiers must now be tried in civilian courts if their crimes involve civilians.

The accused soldiers served at the base near where the kidnapping took place in 2014.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party, to which Murillo Karam and Pea Nieto also belonged, wrote on its Twitter account that Murillo Karam’s arrest “is more a matter of politics than justice. This action does not help the families of the victims to get answers.”

Mexican federal prosecutors previously issued arrest warrants for members of the military and federal police, as well as Toms Zeron, who at the time of the kidnapping headed Mexico’s federal investigative agency, Mexico’s detective agency.

Zeron is wanted on charges of torture and concealment of enforced disappearances. He fled to Israel and Mexico has asked the Israeli government for help in arresting him.

Gertz Manero said that in addition to Zeron’s alleged crimes related to the case, he allegedly stole more than $44 million from the Attorney General’s budget.

The motive for kidnapping the students remains a matter of debate.

On September 26, 2014, local police from Iguala, members of organized crime, and authorities kidnapped 43 students from buses. Students periodically commandeered buses for their transportation.

Murillo Karam claimed that the students were handed over to a drug gang, which killed them, burned their bodies in a dump in nearby Cocula and dumped the cremated bone fragments in a river.

Subsequent investigations by independent experts and the Attorney General’s Office, and corroborated by the truth commission, have rejected the idea that the bodies were burned in the Cocula landfill.

There is no evidence that any of the students could still be alive.