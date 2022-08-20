Supreme Court: Ontario Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin appointed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Ontario Justice Michelle OBonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first indigenous person elected to sit on Canada’s highest court, and the appointment is being celebrated as an important role at the highest level of the country’s justice system.

OBonsawin has been a judge at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa since 2017 and, according to the Office of the Premier, has “expertise in the areas of mental health, Gladue principles, labor and employment law, human rights and privacy “.

In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said OBonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluent bilingual Franco-Ontarian born in Hanmer, Ont.

Before making history as the first Indigenous woman to become a judge in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, OBonsawin was general counsel for the Royal Ottawa, a specialized mental health hospital in Ottawa. She began her legal career with legal services at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and has also worked as a consultant for Canada Post.

In addition to teaching Indigenous law at the University of Ottawa and serving on its board of governors, earlier this year OBonsawin successfully defended her doctoral thesis on the application of the Gladue Principles, which are ways for courts to consider the experiences of Indigenous people during sentencing decisions.

Canada’s highest court has always lacked an individual to interpret Canadian laws through an indigenous lens, but not anymore, said National Congress of Aboriginal Peoples Chief Elmer St. Pierre, in a statement on Friday. “OBonsawin will help balance Canada’s high bench, providing a vital perspective on the country’s most important legal issues.”

AFN National Chief RoseAnn Archibald said O’Bonsawin is “doing #HERstory”.

“It is an important appointment at a critical time and Justice OBonsawin is a qualified choice.” Archibald tweeted.

Former senator, justice and chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Murray Sinclair, who advised O’Bonsaw on her application for the post, said he knows how proud her community must be to see her reach this milestone.

“The court is stronger, and our decisions are better, when there are different perspectives where they are most needed. This is especially true as it relates to the issues facing Canadians in the long journey of reconciliation,” said Sinclair. “It is long overdue that the court has a seat for an Indigenous Justice, one who has seen first-hand the impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities.

Odanaku First Nation Chief Richard OBomsawin, a distant cousin of the future Supreme Court justice, confirmed what Sinclair had suggested, telling CTV News that she has made her community “very, very proud.” and is setting a positive example for other aspiring Nations. people.

“We must always strive, move forward and reach for the stars,” he said. “And she has proven that it can be done.”

Before O’Bonsawin joins eight other High Court judges, the House of Commons Justice and Human Rights Committee will hear from Justice Minister David Lametti and the chairman of the independent advisory panel that looked into this vacancy, former PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan, regarding the selection. process and its appointment.

The committee will then participate, along with members of the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee, in a question-and-answer session with OBonsaw to hear more directly from her about her career, experiences and goals in the new role. The moves were part of a transparency-driven change to the selection process made by the Liberals in 2016.

like part of its applicationO’Bonsawin wrote about her experience as a First Nations lawyer and said that as a child in a working-class family, it was her “dream” to become a lawyer.

“Considering my education, it became clear to me as a lawyer that my next goal was to become a judge to share my life experience and continue my public service,” she wrote. O’Bonsawin also said her most significant contribution to the law and the pursuit of justice in Canada is her “effort to assist all involved in the justice and mental health system with a particular emphasis on Indigenous peoples.”

“I strive for the judiciary to clarify the legal issues so that there is an inclusive and compassionate legal system for First Nations, Inuit and Mtis,” she continued.

For Claudette Commanda, the first indigenous person to be appointed chancellor of the University of Ottawa, Trudeau’s latest Supreme Court pick “speaks volumes.”

“What Michelle will bring to the table on the bench, she’s bringing her knowledge as a First Nations woman. She’s bringing her knowledge as a lawyer, her knowledge as a judge, and she’s going to help make sense deeper into these issues,” Command told CTV News. “That’s what I see as reconciliation.”

IN offering his public congratulationsLametti called O’Bonsawin’s appointment “a historic moment” for the Supreme Court and for Canada.

The process for selecting the next Supreme Court judge began in April. An independent advisory board chaired by former PEI premier Wade MacLauchlan then reviewed the candidates and sent Trudeau a short list of names for consideration.

“Her appointment is the result of an open, non-partisan selection process. I am confident that Justice OBonsawin will bring invaluable insights and contributions to our nation’s highest court,” Trudeau said in a statement.

OBonsawin’s appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming September 1 retirement of Superior Court Judge Michael Moldaver.

With files from Judy Trinh of CTV National News