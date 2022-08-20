Russia to allow inspectors into occupied Ukraine nuclear plant, Putin saysExBulletin

There have been almost two weeks of shelling around a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin said Russia would allow international inspectors to enter the factory.

JUANA SUMMERS, ACTIVE:

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will allow international inspectors access to a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that Russian forces have occupied for months. The decision comes after nearly two weeks of shelling around the plant, which the UN had warned could lead to a nuclear disaster. For more, we turn now to NPR’s Frank Langfitt in Kiev. Hello, Frank.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hi, Joanna.

SUMMERS: Frank, this seems like an important development. What can you tell us?

LANGFITT: Yes, I think it is. I mean, this came in a phone call between President Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. The Kremlin said Putin blamed Ukraine for bombing Russian forces inside the plant, but eventually said it would allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to enter the facility. Now, Russia still won’t withdraw its forces from the plant or demilitarize the area, as the UN has demanded. I haven’t seen a timeline for exactly when the inspectors would arrive, and you have to remember, this is a war zone. But it’s progress, I think, after two dangerous weeks that a lot of people here in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe were really worried about what was going on there.

SUMMERS: Remind us, if you can – where is this plant and how high are the stakes here?

LANGFITT: Yes. It is in the Zaporizhzhia region. This is in the south of Ukraine. The Russians captured it in March. And the Ukrainians say that Russian forces were essentially using it as a nuclear shield from which to fire at Ukrainian troops. And the fear all along has been that there could be an artillery strike that could cause either a radiation leak or even a meltdown. This could force millions of people to flee or seek shelter underground. So people – I think all over the country – had been very nervous.

SUMMER: The fighting around this plant is part of a much larger battle in southern Ukraine, and it has become the focus of that fight in recent weeks. How are the fights playing out there?

LANGFITT: Yeah, it’s really interesting. Ukraine launched this counter-offensive and is trying to regain territory little by little. And the main goal seems to be this strategic city of Kherson, down in the south. The Russians took it at the beginning of the war and there are signs that they want to annex it and make it part of Russia. They have responded to Ukrainian attacks by sending many of their troops from the east, where there has been much fighting, to Kherson in an attempt to hold the city. When I was in this region in May, the Ukrainians were really fighting. They were really frustrated. They did not have enough long-range artillery.

I have been in contact with people this week. Things have changed a lot. They’re very happy to have American long-range howitzers and these HIMARS that we’ve been talking about a lot – these precision multi-launch missiles – and the military says they’re making a really big difference. And what they’re allowing the Ukrainians to do is go deep behind enemy lines with these missiles and take out a lot of Russian munitions. They have knocked out every bridge in the region as a way to cut off supply lines to the Russians. And this morning, I was talking to a guy named Oleksiy Arestovych. He has served as an adviser to the Ukrainian president, and this is what he had to say.

OLEKSIY ARESTOVYCH: It’s a game-changing weapon. They completely change the situation on the front line – absolutely – and the Russians can’t do anything with HIMARS.

LANGFITT: And what he’s saying there is that the Russians are pretty vulnerable against these HIMARS. They can’t do much.

SUMMERS: OK. So the Ukrainians have gotten these HIMARS, those howitzers that you mentioned, and the US just announced today that they’re going to send about $800 million worth of additional weapons. Do you have any idea how this translates to the battlefield?

LANGFITT: Well, it’s interesting. Arestovych said, by June, the Russians – and I think we’ve reported on this – a number of our journalists – that the Russians have basically dropped shells on Ukrainian troops. They have often been stuck in trenches, like sitting ducks. They can’t do much. These HIMARS have basically allowed the Ukrainians to blow up so much ammo, the Russians now have a lot less shells to shoot. And so people here, I think, feel that things are starting to pick up between these two armies, where they haven’t even been for almost the entire war.

However, there is a problem, Juana. I had – I was talking to a military source this week who said that a lot of the infantry – they only have a month of training. And they don’t have, frankly, the psychological strength or training to be part of a mass attack. Now, you can’t blame them. I mean, until recently, these were ordinary civilians. You can understand why they would hesitate…

SUMMERS: Of course.

LANGFITT: …Being part of a massive ground attack against what is still one of the largest armies in the world. So the result, I think, here is still a very slow process, fighting village by village, mile by mile, while trying to kill the Russians with ammunition.

SUMMERS: Both armies seem to be focusing heavily on Kherson. What is the strategic value of the city?

LANGFITT: You know, this was the first big city that the Russians took during the invasion. I was there, actually, before the invasion – maybe a week or so – and it happened very quickly, and they set up an occupation administration. So his return, I think, would be a great boost to national morale. It would be a huge deal. Also, there is a strategic value here. You get Kherson – if the Ukrainians could get it, it’s a launching pad to attack other Russian cities going east along the Black Sea coast.

And as we’ve been reporting for months now, the Black Sea and the Black Sea coast are incredibly important. If you can control them, you can control Ukraine’s economy – the ability to export wheat and other agricultural products. And so both sides, right now, I think are more or less – they’ve been fighting all along, I think, for the best position that they can get whenever they end up at the negotiating table. And so expressed Arestovych.

ARESTOVYCH: We have hope and we have a plan to inflict two or three major losses on the Russians on the battlefield. And after that, maybe they will be ready for real negotiations.

LANGFITT: And I think that’s a lot of what’s going on right now – get as much territory as possible, maybe make the enemy think they’re losing. That said, even though conditions have improved for Ukrainians in the south, it’s still a very slow and hard fight, Juana.

SUMMERS: OK. This is NPR’s Frank Langfitt in Kiev. Thanks, Frank.

LANGFITT: Good to talk.

