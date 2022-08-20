Saudi Arabia: Woman sentenced to 34 years for tweets

(Beirut) A Saudi Court of Appeal in early August 2022 dramatically increased the prison sentence of a Saudi doctorate between the ages of 6 and 34 based solely on her Twitter activity, Human Rights Watch said today. The sentence is believed to be the longest ever handed down to a Saudi woman for her peaceful expression online.

In late 2021, the Special Criminal Court, the country’s anti-terrorism court, sentenced Salma al-Shehab to six years in prison for her tweets. She appealed the conviction, claiming she did not know her Twitter activity constituted a crime and that her base of around 2,000 followers was too small to disrupt the order and fabric of society. On August 9, 2022, the appeals court decided, instead, to increase her sentence, finding that the original sentence fell short of limitation and deterrence.

Even for Saudi Arabia, the 34-year sentence imposed on al-Shehab for peaceful expression is absurd, said Sarah Yager, Washington director at Human Rights Watch. The Saudi authorities clearly feel empowered to suppress any dissent and especially Saudi women. The United States, France and other governments that have diplomatically embraced the kingdom should immediately and publicly condemn this decision.

Court documents reviewed by Human Rights Watch show that al-Shehab was sentenced under Saudi counterterrorism law to 8 years in prison for supporting those who incite terrorism, 10 years for providing support to those who seek to disrupt public order, undermine security of society, and the stability of the state by following and re-tweeting, 5 years for creating an online account for committing any of the acts prohibited by the anti-terrorism law and 5 years for broadcasting false and malicious rumors.

The court sentenced him to another year in prison under the Cybercrime Act for creating an online presence that disturbs public order. The presiding judge also added a discretionary sentence of 5 years. In addition to the combined 34-year sentence, the court issued a subsequent travel ban for 34 years that would begin after her prison sentence, and an order confiscating her devices and shutting down her Twitter account.

authorities prohibited al-Shehab in January 2021 while she was visiting Saudi Arabia and days before her planned return to the United Kingdom, where she was a PhD candidate in her final year at the University of Leeds School of Medicine studying new techniques in oral and dental medicine. Al-Shehab has two children, 6 and 4 years old.

The appeals court did not clarify which tweets prompted the al-Shehabs’ arrest. Human Rights Watch reviewed al-Shehabs current Twitter account and found that most of the tweets over the past four years were about her family and women’s rights issues in Saudi Arabia, none of which she advocated or endorsed violence.

The Saudi government is known for suppressing public dissent and has a solid track record of trying to infiltrate technology platforms and use advanced cyber surveillance technology to spy on dissidents. Earlier in August, a court in California in the United States condemned a former Twitter employee for failing to register as an agent for Saudi Arabia among other allegations related to its access to private user data. Given this context, Human Rights Watch has previously also requested that Google halt its decision to create a new Cloud region in Saudi Arabia until it can clearly outline steps to mitigate negative human rights abuses.

The Saudi government has also encouraged other citizens to engage in online surveillance through the Saudi phone app. Column Amn (We are all safe). The app is described as a tool for citizens to report any type of criminal activity, including any cyber attacks, defamation or hacking of social media accounts. A article in Guardian revealed that al-Shehab may have been reported to Amn Columns, which may have prompted her arrest. In November 2020, she posted footage of her interactions with another Saudi account claiming to have reported her on the app after she tweeted a mildly critical tweet about a new Saudi public transport contract.

Human Rights Watch has long documented the Saudi governments’ blatant abuse of vague provisions in its anti-terrorism law and anti-cybercrime law to silence dissent. The broad definition of terrorism allows peaceful criticism to be targeted. Additionally, the anti-terrorism law violates due process and fair trial rights because it gives the Public Prosecution and State Security Presidency agencies the authority to arrest and detain individuals, monitor their communications and financial records, search of their properties and seizure of assets without judicial supervision.

A statement from University of Leeds expressed deep concern over recent developments in the al-Shehabs case.

Human rights groups have expressed concern that governments such as the US Biden administration and President Emmanuel Macron’s government in France have given Saudi Arabia a blank check to suppress human rights. Members of Parliament in the United Kingdom tweeted at the penalty of the decision and criticized the UK government’s lack of action to hold a friend and ally to account on human rights.

American state Department the spokesman said that it is studying the case and commented in a press conference that the exercise of freedom of expression to protect women’s rights should not be criminalized. However, President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia in July was seen by many as a victory for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a failure to secure a commitment to end the crackdown on freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

In late July, President Macron hosted Mohammed bin Salman for a meeting at the Elyse Palace in Paris, another latest indication of Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation over human rights abuses.

A 34-year sentence for a Saudi woman for a small presence on social media is a clear indication that the Saudi leadership is increasing repression as it emerges from its diplomatic isolation. Al-Shehab’s harsh sentence signals that Saudi authorities are now trying to suppress any dissent, Yager said.