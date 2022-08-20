Lakeside Surf will host the international surfing competition





Inaugural Continental Surf Cup Labor Day weekend in Chelan information released, LakeChelanNow photo Lakeside Surf, home of citywave USA, will host a Team USA vs Team Europe surfing competition pitting some of the world’s best river surfers against each other in a team and individual competition with bragging rights, cash prizes and international pride. line. The uniquely formatted competition will feature a series of events leading up to a team championship and a traditional podium finish for individual surfers in the men’s and women’s divisions. 32 surfers will compete on September 3 and 4 in six different heat formats; Best Trick, Traditional Session, Chaos, Trick Money, Team Heats and a Carver Session. Saturdays events start at 2pm and finish under the lights after sunset and then racing continues on Sunday at 11am with Team Heats and ends in the afternoon and evening with the finals and trophy presentation. The Continental Surf Cup at Lakeside Surf is free to all spectators. Spectators can enter for FREE from the upper Slidewaters car park at the main Lakeside Surf entrance. Spectators will enjoy incredible surfing, breathtaking views, food and beverage options at Lakeside Surfs, participation in tournament raffles, and giveaways and shopping at The Surf Shop’s end-of-season sales. Surfside Tacos at Lakeside Surf offers views of the surf, Lake Chelan and a taste of Baja California with delicious tacos that will make you feel like you’re right on the beach. Their chef will also introduce a smoked pork sandwich on tour weekend at a new satellite food service location. Offering a view that rivals any bar in the world, Twocan Jennys Surf Bar has a beer line inspired by the beach and surfing and helps set the mood for a friendly atmosphere. The Surf Shop will also be launching an end of season sale. The Surf Shop is a full-service shopping destination for surfers looking for boards, chains, tows, fins and other surf gear. Labor Day weekend also marks the end of the season for Slidewaters Water Park. Monday, September 5 is the last day of operation at Slidewaters for the 2022 season. Lakeside Surf will operate outside of the seasonal waterpark dates and more information can be found atwww.lakesidesurf.com

