WASHINGTON (AP) The International Monetary Fund is facing pressure to reassess how it sets fees on loans it makes to needy countries like war-torn Ukraine, which is one of the fund’s the largest borrowers .

The move comes as more countries will have to turn to the IMF as food prices and inflation internationally continue to rise.

Surcharges are added fees on loans imposed on countries that are heavily indebted to the IMF.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in Aspen last month that some countries’ finance ministers realize they have to pay a price for Russia’s war in Ukraine, especially as food prices rise.

They will have to go to the IMF, they will have to find help, Adeyemo said.

However, the IMF fee system may change through US legislation. An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, otherwise known as the defense spending bill, would suspend IMF surcharges while their effectiveness and burden on indebted countries is studied.

This was approved by the US House of Representatives in July. The Senate is expected to vote on the defense bill in September. A representative of the Senate Armed Services Committee said an amendment could be offered in the coming weeks or even on the Senate floor.

As the IMF’s largest shareholder and member of the Fund’s executive board, the US can push for policy decisions and unilaterally veto some board decisions.

Citing the worsening financial crisis in Sri Lanka and Pakistan as examples, some accuse China of complicity in debt trap diplomacy or having countries fall so deeply in debt to her that they belong to her on international affairs.

Lawyers and civil rights organizations make the same complaint against the Fund, which claims the organization is diminishing its primary role as lender of last resort to countries in vulnerable positions to repay debt.

With an ever-worsening risk of a global debt crisis and rising interest rates, the issue has become more urgent for countries seeking to reduce their deficits.

However, some economists and fund representatives say the surcharges constitute responsible lending behavior, as they provide an incentive for members with large outstanding balances to pay off their loans promptly. This is especially true for countries that may not otherwise be able to obtain financing from private lenders.

Maurice Obstfeld, a professor of economics at Berkeley and former director of the IMF’s research department, said that as a lender of last resort, the Fund’s ability to lend is important as low- and middle-income countries face rising interest rates.

The Fund’s staff is small and in crisis, its efforts are better placed to serve the needs of member countries, he said in an email to The Associated Press. Additions may be temporarily eased in the face of intense pressures on borrowing countries, but at the expense of the Fund’s ability to serve its membership in the longer term.

Illinois Congressman Jess Chuy Garca, who offered the defense spending amendment, told The Associated Press that it is unfair for the IMF to ask countries like Ukraine that are already deeply in debt to pay additional fees. These additions increase poverty and hinder our global economic recovery.

Ukraine’s projected real GDP is expected to fall by 35 percent, largely due to the Russian occupation of Ukraine, according to IMF data.

The country, embroiled in a war with no foreseeable end, has one Outstanding balance of SDR 7.5 billion an IMF unit of account worth about $9.8 billion according to Ukrainian central bankers. The latest figures estimate that Ukraine will owe the IMF an additional $360 million between 2021 and 2023.

Economists Joseph Stiglitz at Columbia University and Kevin P. Gallagher at Boston University has written Earlier this year, the obligation of excessive repayments reduces the productive potential of the borrowing country, but also hurts creditors and requires borrowers to pay more at the very moment when they are most squeezed from market access in any other form.

Serhiy Nikolaychuk, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, said that Ukraine is continuing to pay its debts despite Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Our country will pay its debt and allowances under previous programs and fulfill its obligations to the IMF, Nikolaychuk said. It will be hard, but we will pay.

For years, lawmakers, economists and civil rights organizations have called on the IMF, which for decades has given billions in loans to low-income countries, to end its policy of surcharges.

In January, 18 left-leaning lawmakers writes to the Treasury calling for the elimination of the surcharge policy. And in April, a group of 150 civil society groups and individuals signed an open letter to the IMF demanding the same, calling the surcharges regressive.

A spokesman for the fund says the additional payments are designed to discourage large and prolonged use of IMF resources.

They apply only to countries with particularly large outstanding loans, Mayada Ghazala said in an emailed statement, adding that the poorest countries are exempt from the additional payments.

Fund executive board met in December 2021 and discussed the role of supplements, ultimately decided not to make a change to the rates, but said it would review them again in the future.

The IMF was created in 1944 at the United Nations Bretton Woods Conference one of its missions is to provide loans to maintain the financial stability of countries. Among its 190 countries, it lends about $1 trillion, according to the organizations website.

An April summary of the funds’ financial health for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 says lending income excluding surcharges remains strong and is expected to exceed expenses in FY 2023-2024.

Andrs Arauz, a senior researcher at the liberal Center for Economic and Policy Research, says the IMF’s financial position shows that additional payments are not necessary for sound finances.

There is no justification for the IMF to punish countries under debt stress with additional fees, he said. There is also no logic, the amount of money that the IMF collects from additional fees is insignificant in relation to its income and capacity.

Garcia said I am proud that the House passed my amendment to support a pause and review of additional fees at the IMF and I will continue the fight until the President signs it into law.

Separately, the US has sent about $7.3 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began in late February, including a new $775 million defense aid package announced on Friday. .