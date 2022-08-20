Qualifying results: General Tire scores 100 at Watkins Glen International











Sammy Smith (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig/ARCA Racing) Overall tires give 100 Watkins Glen International Pos. Car No. Driver Sponsor, OEM The best time Best speed Walk In Lap Change. 1 18 Sammy Smith * TMC Toyota 01:14.0 119.123 1 1 – 2 81 Brandon Jones Menards/Amerliux Toyota 01:14.4 118.545 1 1 0.361 3 23 Connor Mossack Nic Taylor Chevrolet 01:14.8 117,979 1 1 0.718 4 17 Taylor Gray* Ford Performance/Mission 22 Ford 01:15.0 117.555 3 3 0.988 5 20 Jesse Love* Yahoo Toyota 01:15.4 116,978 2 1 1.358 6 2 Nick Sanchez Gainbridge/Max Siegal Inc Chevrolet 01:15.5 116,897 3 3 1.41 7 15 Parker Chase* Toyota Vertical Bridge 01:15.5 116,883 2 1 1.419 8 43 Daniel Dye* Champion Chevrolet container 01:16.0 116.114 1 1 1,919 9 55 Conner Jones* Jones Utilities Toyota 01:16.1 115.871 2 2 2.078 10 32 Austin Wayne himself AMTS/Chevrolet Airbox 01:16.2 115.712 3 2 2.183 11 6 Caruth diagram* Max Siegal Inc./Gainbridge Chevrolet 01:16.4 115.45 3 2 2.356 12 4 Dale Quarterley Van Dyk/Motul Chevrolet Recycling Solutions 01:17.1 114.336 3 3 3.1 13 11 Stanton Barrett SBFWines.com/Horsehead Brewing Toyota 01:17.6 113.692 4 4 3.537 14 35 Greg Van Alst* CB Factory Chevrolet 01:18.9 111.722 3 3 4.905 15 73 Andy Jankowiak * While Chevrolet 01:19.7 110.689 1 1 5.642 16 71 Christ Werth Accede Mold & Tool Ford 01:20.2 109,956 3 2 6.173 17 30 Amber Balcean* Ford icon 01:20.3 109,844 2 2 6.255 18 25 Tony Breidinger* FP Toyota Movement 01:21.8 107.819 2 2 7.763 19 12 And pump HyTorc/Double H Ranch Toyota 01:22.2 107.295 3 1 8.162 20 1 Zachary Tinkle* Race to the Rescue / Fast Track Ford Race 01:24.0 105.013 2 2 9,949 21 7 Ed Bull Bayside Chiropractic Ford 01:25.0 103.756 3 3 10,966 22 3 Casey Carden* Beachy Blooms/Layne Denton Band Ford 01:25.7 102.9 4 3 11,673 23 10 Tim Monroe* Universal Chevrolet Technical Institute 01:40.3 87,963 2 1 26.229 24 48 Brad Smith Copraya Chevrolet 01:43.8 84,943 1 1 29,793

