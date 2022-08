Oil closes week lower as global slowdown worries offsetting demand – Energy News for the US oil and gas industry

Oil fell on the week as lingering concerns about a global economic slowdown overshadowed signs of improving US demand. West Texas Intermediate futures rose in a volatile session on Friday, but not enough to erase big losses earlier in the week. Traders reported some liquidation ahead of the weekend on uncertainty about Iran’s supplies, while the European Union and the US aim torevivethe nuclear deal. Futures fell to a seven-month low during the week after negotiators reported progress in talks between Iran and the EU, while China’s uncertain economic outlook fueled concerns about global demand.

Any such deal would obviously include the lifting of oil sanctions on Iran, said Ryan Fitzmaurice, North America Commodity Index trader at Marex. Speculators don’t want to be caught on the wrong foot in the event of a key announcement. Meanwhile, US gasoline demand is picking up as pump prices fell and OPEC’s new secretary general sounded offa warningover scarce spare oil production capacity, but concerns about weakening economic growth worldwide continue to spook the market. The market is melting toomixedpolicy signals from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates. We have continued to be the opposite of the risk of an economic slowdown as central banks continue their efforts to reduce inflation by killing demand through higher rates, said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Banks. Looks like macro has the upper hand over micro at this stage. Despite US and EU sanctions, Russian oil exports are robust, with the country shipping 7.4 million barrels per day in July, according to the International Energy Agency. Continued Russian exports and weaker-than-expected demand should limit price gains, analysts at ING Bank said in a note, as they cut their forecast for international crude oil prices in the fourth quarter to $97 a barrel from 125 dollars. Prices: WTI for September delivery rose 27 cents to settle at $90.77 a barrel in New York ahead of expiration The most active October contract rose 33 cents to $90.44.

Brent for October settlement rose 13 cents to $96.72 The gap between fast Brent crude futures and the second-month contract – a measure of the markets’ reading of short-term supply and demand tightness – has narrowed significantly recently. The difference was 63 cents a barrel in arrears, compared with $2.08 at the beginning of the month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://energynow.com/2022/08/oil-set-for-weekly-loss-as-slowdown-concerns-offset-us-demand/

