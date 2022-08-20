FIS is looking for new friends for international students





Friends of International Students (FIS), an organization of Northwest Missouri State University, recruits community members to match with Northwest’s international students. The number of international students continues to grow in the North West and more friends are needed. FIS is an organization dedicated to providing support to students as they adjust to living in a new country by matching them with community members. The program is a cultural exchange where members are able to build relationships and learn about different cultures. The aims of the program are to provide support to students as they adjust to their new home and to promote friendship and understanding between people of different nationalities. Many international students are drawn to the opportunity to have a home away from home, make friends, and experience American culture through family and community events. As students become more familiar with the community, they also become more active citizens. Singles, families, retirees, etc. can all become friends with international students. Friends apply because they want to share their time and talent with others. Having an interest in helping others and a desire to learn more about another culture is all that is required. The diversity of friends adds a special flare to the program as these people gather for small groups and group activities. Fellows and students are asked to reach out once a month during their one-year commitment to the program. Contact can take many forms, including family dinners, attending sporting events, going through a haunted house on Halloween, collecting leaves together, a quick phone call or a text message… Friends and students can spend as much or as little time together as their schedules allow. This allows each relationship to be individual and special. From feedback received from friends and students, this program is both enriching and enjoyable. The FIS usually holds two group events each year. At the fall picnic, friends and students can meet in person for the first time. The second event is in the spring and usually consists of a bloom and interesting cultural presentations. To apply, visitnwmissouri.edu/international/ services/friends/friendapp.htm . For more information, contact the International Involvement Center at 660.562.1367 or [email protected]

