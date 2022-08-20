The Mexican court issues 83 arrest warrants related to the disappearance of 43 students





The orders were issued against “20 military commanders and troop personnel from the 27th and 41st battalions in the city of Iguala, as well as five administrative and judicial authorities from the state of Guerrero; 26 police officers from Huitzuco; six from Iguala and one from Cocula plus 11 policemen of the state from Guerrero and 14 members of the Guerreros Unidos criminal group,” the statement said.

The group is accused of “organized crime, enforced disappearance, torture, murder and crimes against the administration of justice,” the prosecution said.

The prosecution did not identify the suspects involved and only added that the arrests and charges for each case “will be revealed in the relevant criminal process”.

On Saturday afternoon, the institutions had not made a public statement about the arrest warrants. CNN reached out to them for comment and they have not responded.

The students had been visiting the southwestern city of Iguala from a teachers’ college in Ayotzinapa when their buses were intercepted by local police and federal military forces in September 2014. What happened next remains unknown, as most of the missing students were never found. But bullet-riddled buses were later seen on city streets with broken windows and blood. Survivors from the original group of 100 said their buses were stopped by armed police officers and soldiers who suddenly opened fire. The case sparked international outrage. The judge’s ruling was released Friday hours after Mexico’s former attorney general, Jess Murillo Karam, was also arrested in connection with the disappearances. Murillo Karam led the state’s investigation into the disappearance. The prosecution said it cdescribes him as a suspect for “crimes of enforced disappearance, torture and against justice, in the Ayotzinapa case”. CNN does not know if Murillo Karam has legal representation or how he pleads to the charges. The arrest of the former attorney general and the issuance of the arrest warrant came a day after a government truth commission submitted a report concluding that the disappearance of the students was a “crime of the state” in which members of the “Guerreros criminal group Unidos and agents from various institutions of the Mexican state,” said Mexico’s undersecretary for Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinas. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that the government will continue to work to catch those involved in the crime and find out exactly what happened to the missing students.

CNN’s Karina Maciel contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/20/world/ayotzinapa-students-disappearance-arrest-warrants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos