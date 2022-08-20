US-China tensions cause economic concerns in Indo-Pacific regionExBulletin

There are growing fears that the rift between the US and China could cause economic instability in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

SCOTT SIMON, Host:

Chinese and American officials have discussed a possible meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Biden. If that happens, it would be their first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden took office and could be a relief to countries around the region in Asia, where there is concern that friction between the US and China could disrupt decades of lucrative stability. . . NPR’s Julie McCarthy reports.

JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has warned his country of imminent danger due to the deepening rift between the United States and China.

(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)

PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG: A storm is gathering around us. US-China relations are deteriorating with unresolved issues, deep suspicions and limited engagement between them. Furthermore, miscalculations or mistakes can make things much worse.

MCCARTHY: As he spoke, Beijing was wrapping up its largest military exercises yet near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. However, Singapore-based foreign policy and security analyst Aaron Connelly says countries in the region are not worried about war, but rather the economic damage from an unchecked US-China rivalry.

AARON CONNELLY: And it matters more how they manage that rivalry.

MCCARTHY: Connelly says Southeast Asia has enjoyed increasing prosperity as its economies have become more integrated with the United States and China. He says the recently signed US CHIPS law, aimed at reducing the region’s reliance on semiconductors, could be seen as a sign that the US is breaking away from an interconnected system that has helped maintain stability.

CONNELLY: And if that world that we’ve lived in for the last 50 years and which has made this region so much richer – if that’s now coming to an end, that’s a cause for deep concern for Singapore and the region.

MCCARTHY: On the other hand, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed no alarm at China’s latest show of force. Amidst the noise of creepy cameras…

(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)

PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR: I don’t think so to be completely honest…

MCCARTHY: Marcos told Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Manila this month that he saw no increase in the intensity of US-China tensions. Filipinos are used to strain. He accepted the volatility. But Manila-based defense analyst Jose Antonio Custodio says the Philippines relies on its ally, the United States, to deal with external threats while fighting its own local insurgencies. Custodio also says that a policy that conceives of the Philippines as between China and the US, a friend of both, as Marcos says, is underestimating the country’s readiness and is, quote, “illusory.” In the South China Sea, he notes, China sank the Filipino fisherman and is ignoring an international ruling protecting the Philippines’ maritime rights.

JOSE ANTONIO CUSTODIO: It is not caught in the middle. In fact, it is being victimized by China itself, despite our alliance with the United States.

MCCARTHY: Custodio says the Philippines worries in contrast to neighbors like Japan and Korea, whose ties to the West are murky. US ally Australia is conducting a historic review of its defense capabilities as China strengthens. Australia’s Defense Minister, Richard Marles, told Australian Public Broadcasting that China’s military expansion is shaping the strategic environment of the region, perhaps even the world.

(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)

RICHARD MARLES: And that growth is not being done in a transparent way. This is not being done in a way that gives any sense of security to its neighbors in the region. And it’s a big concern.

MCCARTHY: Beijing’s growing influence among Pacific island nations and its aggressive policy toward Australia itself — Beijing slapped tariffs on Australian goods after a dispute over the origins of the coronavirus — raise the stakes. While China remains Australia’s largest trading partner, public opinion has taken a sharp turn against China. Natasha Kassam analyzes public opinion at the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank.

NATASHA KASSAM: In Australia, as of 2018, 88% of Australians saw China as more of an economic partner for Australia than a security threat. This has now turned completely the other way. Most Australians see China as a security threat, as a military threat, and there is almost no trust left in China.

MCCARTHY: Kassam says the Australian public’s anxiety reflects a dilemma shared by many governments across the region.

KASSAM: Between not wanting to give in to a bully and an aggressor, which is how most Australians see China at this point, and not wanting to give up peace and security in our region.

MCCARTHY: Analysts agree that countries don’t really care who started the tense standoff in the Pacific or who has to withdraw. They just want it to end.

Julie McCarthy, NPR News.

