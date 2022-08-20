What to watch: 2022 Watkins Glen International

Everything you need to know about Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, the 25th regular-season event of the 2022 campaign.

Race day information 📝

Where:Watkins Glen, New York

Approximate start time: 3 pm ET | Full weekend schedule

TV/Radio: USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio | Full TV schedule

Bag: $6,664,145

Forecast: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7:00 AM ET. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees, according to NOAA.gov | Weather tracker

Race distance: 90 laps | 220.5 miles

Stages:20 | 40 | 90

Pit Road Speed:40 mph

Watch the speed of the car:45 mph

Glenn 101: Get the full discount

Starting line-up:Where the drivers will start on Sunday

Stalls with pits: Where drivers will pit on Sunday



Key things to watch 🔑

Great story line

Beginning this weekend at Watkins Glen, three of the four road races in 2022 have resulted in a driver earning his first career Cup Series victory. Tyler Reddick made it back-to-back wins with strong performances at Road America and the Indy Road Course, but other than that, there was only one bottom line – Chevrolet has the speed. Reddick and Trackhouse Racing have been the stars of the season so far on circuits left and right, and two-time Watkins Glen winner Chase Elliott is always in the mix in New York. Still fighting for the final playoff spot, Ryan Blaney can afford to see that trend continue. But for one Martin Truex Jr. in the end, time to catch up is running out. Or will a new driver steal the show this weekend and knock them both out of the playoff picture? | See the full playoff picture

Who is hot? Who isn’t?

Competing for a win that would shake up the playoff landscape, Chris Buescher has been one of the most consistent challengers on road courses this season. The No. 17 RFK Racing has three consecutive top-10 finishes at the track type and five total for his career. Ranked seventh to start Sunday’s race, Buescher is a real dark horse contender, though it shouldn’t be a huge surprise if he pulls off the win. Keep an eye out for a team that is peaking just in time to make one last playoff push.

After being one of the dominant drivers on road courses for the past decade, Martin Truex Jr. has somewhat taken a back seat to more consistent contenders – at least in the win column. But Truex has played at The Glen, finishing inside the top three in a remarkable four straight races and leading laps in his last six trips here. Needing a spark to grab that elusive playoff spot, Sunday’s effort will have to be monumental based on Toyota’s road woes of late. Truex has five finishes of 13th or worse in his last six road races. He will start on the 25th.

Driving under the radar

Sprinkled into this weekend’s massive storylines is a historic achievement for the Cup Series: seven international drivers will start the race on Sunday, a series record. Led by Trackhouse Racing with Cup Series regular Daniel Surez (Mexico) and Formula 1 champion Kimi Rikknen (Finland), the field will be full of successful racers from around the world. Rikknen, Daniil Kvyat (Russia), Mike Rockenfeller (Germany), Loris Hezemans (Netherlands) and Kyle Tilley (UK) will all be vying for their first win in the United States’ premier motor racing league. | Full entry list for Sunday’s race

Saturday sessions

Battling at the top of the leaderboard were some familiar street favorites, led by the usual favorite, Chase Elliott. Elliott powered his way to his third Busch Light Pole Award of the season with a lap time of 70.477 seconds. Reigning course winner Kyle Larson was just 0.039 seconds behind, closing out a Hendrick Motorsports front row. Michael McDowell, William Byron, two-time road course winner Reddick and regular competitor AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top six. Chevrolet claimed six of the top 10 positions, with Toyota’s lone representative Kyle Busch in 10th. Several incidents in the split practice session led to an engine change for Christopher Bell and hard contact with the wall for Ty Gibbs in the no. 45 Complete practice and qualifying summary

The main products of the race day ✅

Returning to The Glen 🛣

One of the premier road courses in the United States, NASCAR has many memories here.

Do you remember?: Unforgettable Moments at Watkins Glen | Relive them

Winner, winner: All-Time Wins at Watkins Glen | Full list

Surprised?: Surprise winners at Watkins Glen | Full list

What conclusion: See the amazing battle between Ambrose, Keselowski | Watch the video

Last year: Kyle Larson thwarts Chase Elliott to win in 2021 | Full race summary

Fast facts ⏩

The hard-hitting, race-important stats brought to you by the experts at Racing Insights.

Fifteen different drivers won 24 races, tied for the most ever at 24 races in a season.

Ryan Blaney has earned 53 more points than Martin Truex Jr. in four road races in 2022.

The win came in the last 10 laps in 13 of 24 races in 2022.

Five drivers took their first win in 2022, the most since five in 2011.

Chase Elliott will close out the regular season championship by leaving Watkins Glen with a 61-point lead over second.

say what? 🎙

Notable quotes from sports stars heading into Sunday’s race.

I feel good about both of these weekends, as good as you can feel. I love coming here and I look forward to it. I’m excited to see what we have here in a bit. Our speed at Indy was really good. This place is different than Indy, but there are things you can take away and apply that make you excited. Daytona, you never know what can happen. We have had success there in past years. 500 this year our cars were fast, but you never know what will happen. You can hide in someone else’s mess and there is nothing you can do about it. You have to agree to go to that place where it can happen. will see. We just have to stay in both these races. Stay in the game. That’s all you can plan to do. –Ryan Blaney, driver of the no. 12 of Penske Ford

There is a lot of history if you look at how far it goes when they ran in the city. Now, there’s definitely a huge fan following with the racetrack and the local fans show up and really blast it. The camping there is amazing. Overall, it’s just a fun track; the fastest road course we go. It’s definitely unique in its own right, but it’s a really fun track to race at and I’ve always enjoyed it. – Martin Truex Jr., driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota no. 19

It’s a new experience. I don’t know how it’s going to go, but I think it’s just a nice challenge. We’ve had limited driving and we’ve got a very short practice here so it’s going to be tricky. It will be quite a challenge but also exciting. Well look where we gather. There are very fast guys here who have been doing this for years, so it will be very difficult. But let’s see what we can do. I don’t see any danger. why not [try something new]. What do I have to lose? If I do bad in a NASCAR race or bad in any race, I don’t care because I do it for myself. A good or bad final result can happen even if I do 20 races. They can all be bad for many different reasons. I don’t see any negatives. I think it’s great what Justin (Marks) and the team are doing in giving all of us from Europe a chance. NASCAR is more popular out there, but I’m sure there are plenty of drivers who would love to have a chance to try it out. It’s not very easy, so maybe it will open some doors in the future for more chances to try and get more Europeans into the sport. – Kimi Rikknen, driver of Chevrolet No. 91 Trackhouse Racing