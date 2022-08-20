International
The world’s rivers are drying up due to drought and heat. Here’s what 6 looks like from space
A painful lack of rain and relentless heat waves are drying up rivers in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Many of them are shrinking in length and width. Parts of the river bed that protrude above the water are a common sight. Some rivers are so dry that they have become practically impassable.
The man-made climate crisis is driving extreme weather across the globe, which is not only affecting rivers, but also the people who rely on them. Most people on the planet depend on rivers in some way, whether for drinking water, to irrigate food, for energy or to transport goods.
See what six of them look like from space.
The Yangtze River
The Rhine River
The Rhine begins in the Swiss Alps, flows through Germany and the Netherlands, and then empties into the North Sea. It’s a crucial channel for European shipping, but right now it’s a nightmare to navigate.
Parts of the river bed have been exposed above the surface of the water, meaning that ships trying to cross it have to weave around a series of obstacles, slowing down the whole process.
River Po
A major problem is that millions of people rely on Po for their livelihoods, mainly through agriculture. About 30% of Italy’s food is produced along the Po, and some of the country’s most famous exports, such as Parmesan cheese, are made here.
The Loire River
The Loire in France holds a valley of vineyards that produce some of the world’s most famous wines. The river stretches over 600 miles and is considered France’s last wild river, supporting biodiverse ecosystems throughout the valley, much of which is protected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Some parts of the river are already quite shallow, but its levels and flow can change rapidly with weather and snowmelt at the source. Some parts are so parched from the lack of rain and extreme heat that people can walk across.
Danube River
It is not in as dire a state as some of Europe’s other rivers, but countries like Hungary are so dependent on the Danube for tourism that the impacts are already being felt. Some cruise ships have not been able to cross parts of the river to even reach Hungary. Those still on the move cannot stop on their normal routes because so many stations have had to be closed as water levels on riverbanks fall. According to the country’s tourist board, an average ship of 1,600 tons can now sail only on the Hungarian side without any cargo.
CNN’s Julia Buckley, Laura He, Angela Fritz and Rachel Ramirez, as well as reporter Barbie Nadeau, contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/20/world/rivers-lakes-drying-up-drought-climate-cmd-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
