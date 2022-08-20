The world’s rivers are drying up due to drought and heat. Here’s what 6 looks like from space





A painful lack of rain and relentless heat waves are drying up rivers in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Many of them are shrinking in length and width. Parts of the river bed that protrude above the water are a common sight. Some rivers are so dry that they have become practically impassable.

The man-made climate crisis is driving extreme weather across the globe, which is not only affecting rivers, but also the people who rely on them. Most people on the planet depend on rivers in some way, whether for drinking water, to irrigate food, for energy or to transport goods.

See what six of them look like from space.

The Colorado River is drying up on its banks and thinning out, as a historic drought in the US West shows little sign of abating. The river is crucially maintained by two of the country’s largest reservoirs, and to protect the river basin, the government has implemented mandatory water cuts and asked states to draw up additional action plans. One of those reservoirs, Lake Mead, is shrinking in size as water levels drop toward “dead pond” status — the point at which the reservoir won’t be high enough to release water downstream through a dam. . Its water levels have been on a downward trend since 2000, but have seen a steeper drop since 2020. The lake has dropped so low in the past year that wild discoveries have been made, including human remains in a barrel — a suspected murder victim from decades ago. And the ramifications of the Colorado River crisis are huge: About 40 million people in seven states and Mexico rely on the river’s water for drinking, agriculture and electricity. The Yangtze River The Yangtze River in Asia is drying up on its banks and its bed is showing in some areas. But it is the tributaries of the Yangtze that have already dried up intensively. China has declared a nationwide drought alert for the first time in nine years, and its heat wave is the longest in six decades. The impact of the Yangtze drying up has been great. In Sichuan, a province of 84 million people, hydropower accounts for about 80% of electricity capacity. Much of this comes from the Yangtze River, and as its flow slows, electricity production has been reduced, prompting authorities there to order the shutdown of all its factories for six days. The province is seeing about half of its usual rain and some reservoirs have completely dried up. according to the state news agency Xinhua The Rhine River The Rhine begins in the Swiss Alps, flows through Germany and the Netherlands, and then empties into the North Sea. It’s a crucial channel for European shipping, but right now it’s a nightmare to navigate. Parts of the river bed have been exposed above the surface of the water, meaning that ships trying to cross it have to weave around a series of obstacles, slowing down the whole process. The Rhine has many different gauges along the way, including at Kaub, west of Frankfurt, Germany, where water levels have dropped to 32 centimeters (12.6 inches). Shipping companies generally consider anything less than 40cm in the Rhine too low to worry about, and in the Kaub, less than 75cm usually means a container ship has to reduce its load to about 30%, according to Deutsche Bank economists. Low water levels also mean companies pay higher fees to get through, and all of these factors make shipping more expensive, a cost that is usually passed on to consumers. River Po The Po River crosses the tip of Italy and flows east into the Adriatic Sea. It is fed by winter snow in the Alps and heavy rains in spring, and has a steep fall that brings a rapid flow. Typically, devastating floods are more of a problem around this river. But now, Po looks very different. The winter was dry in northern Italy, so snow provided little water, and the spring and summer have also been dry, plunging the region into its worst drought in seven decades. It has dried up so much that a World War II-era bomb was recently found amid its receding waters. A major problem is that millions of people rely on Po for their livelihoods, mainly through agriculture. About 30% of Italy’s food is produced along the Po, and some of the country’s most famous exports, such as Parmesan cheese, are made here. The Loire River The Loire in France holds a valley of vineyards that produce some of the world’s most famous wines. The river stretches over 600 miles and is considered France’s last wild river, supporting biodiverse ecosystems throughout the valley, much of which is protected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Some parts of the river are already quite shallow, but its levels and flow can change rapidly with weather and snowmelt at the source. Some parts are so parched from the lack of rain and extreme heat that people can walk across. Satellite images from the French town of Saumur show more of the riverbed than the exposed water in the Loire. The parts of the land around her in the valley are mostly brown and dry a year ago they were lush and green. The authorities are releasing water from the dams into the river, mainly to ensure there is enough to cool four nuclear power plants that sit along it. Danube River The Danube is the longest river in Western Europe and an important shipping channel that passes through 10 countries. In Romania, Serbia and Bulgaria, workers are dredging the river just to make sure ships can still navigate it. It is not in as dire a state as some of Europe’s other rivers, but countries like Hungary are so dependent on the Danube for tourism that the impacts are already being felt. Some cruise ships have not been able to cross parts of the river to even reach Hungary. Those still on the move cannot stop on their normal routes because so many stations have had to be closed as water levels on riverbanks fall. According to the country’s tourist board, an average ship of 1,600 tons can now sail only on the Hungarian side without any cargo.

CNN’s Julia Buckley, Laura He, Angela Fritz and Rachel Ramirez, as well as reporter Barbie Nadeau, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/20/world/rivers-lakes-drying-up-drought-climate-cmd-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos