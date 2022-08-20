Little League World Series teams, ages, pitch counts and more to know about the 2022 tournament

The Little League World Series is once again putting the emphasis on “the world” in its 2022 tour.

A year after featuring an all-USA field for the first time since 1975, the 75th Little League World Series will once again feature the best competition from around the world, including two new expansion teams as for the United States as well as for international competition.

Last year’s field saw Taylor North Little League (Taylor, Mich.) defeat West Side Little League (Hamilton, Ohio) in the finals. Of course there will be no such final this year with the reintroduction of teams from outside the United States.

The US has won the Little League World Series three years in a row, the longest such streak since US-based teams won the tournament five years in a row from 2005-09. Will the final series stretch to four, or will an international team step in to take the crown?

Sporting News has everything you need to know about this year’s tournament:

2022 Little League World Series Teams

The 2022 Little League World Series will feature a 20-team field for the first time as international teams return for the first time since 2019. This year’s tournament will add two teams from both the Metro and Mountain groups in the US , and Panama and Puerto Rico internationally to expand the field to 20 teams.

Also worth noting: The Little League World Series expansion teams begin a three-year rotation in 2022 between Panama, Puerto Rico and Cuba, with the top two receiving the first rotation of automatic bids this year. The rotation of automotive bids will shift to Panama and Cuba in 2023 and Cuba and Puerto Rico in 2024. The third place each year will still have a chance to qualify through its regional tour (Cuba did not make it out of the region of Caribbean this year).

Here’s a look at the teams that will challenge for the 2022 Little League World Series title:

United States teams

region Team location New England Middleborough Little League Middleborough, Mass. subway Massapequa Coast Little League Massapequa, NY Mid-Atlantic Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League Hollidaysburg, Pa. EAST Nolensville Little League Nolensville, Tenn. Great Lakes Hagerstown Little League Hagerstown, Ind. Midwest Southeast Davenport Little League Davenport, Iowa mountain Snow Canyon Little League Santa Clara, Utah South-west Pearland Little League Pearland, Texas North West Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League Bonney Lake, Wash. Sunset Honolulu Little League Honolulu, Hawaii

International teams

region Team location Latin America September 14 Little League Managua Nicaragua Caribbean Pabao Little League Willemstad, Curacao Australia Brisbane North Little League Queensland, Australia Canada Little Mountain League Vancouver, British Columbia Europe-Africa Emilia Romagna Little League Bologna, Italy Asia-Pacific Fu Lin Little League Taipei City, Chinese Taipei Panama Aguadulce Cabezera Little League Aguadulce, Panama Japan Takaruzaka Little League Takaruzaka, Japan Puerto Rico Guaynabo Little League Guaynabo, Puerto Rico Mexico Matamoros Little League Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico

2022 Little League World Series Bracket

You can download a complete PDF of the complete lineup of the 2022 Little League World Series here.

Location of the Little League World Series

The Little League World Series returns to Williamsport, Pa., which has hosted the event since its inception in 1947.

How old are the Little League World Series players?

This year, acceptable age for participants is 10 to 12. The previous two tournaments only accepted 11 and 12 year olds. Prior to this, the age group allowed children up to 13 to play.

What is the LLWS voice count limit?

The 2022 Little League World Series has different pitch count rules for its participants this year, considering 10-year-olds are now allowed to compete (unlike the previous two tournaments, which only allowed 11-12-year-olds ).

for Minor League Baseball Rules, 10-year-olds have a 75 pitch count. Participants who are 11 or 12 years old can throw up to 85 pitches in a game. The designated rest period for voice counting is the same for all participants aged 10-12 and remains the same as in previous years:

points Holidays 66-85 4 51-65 3 36-50 2 21-35 1 1-20 0

Little League World Series field size

46 feet: Placing the rubber on home plate

Placing the rubber on home plate 60 feet: The length of the base paths

The length of the base paths 225 feet: Home plate on the outfield fence

The return of the Little League World Series to Williamsport, Pa., means the series will continue to be played at Howard J. Lamade and Little League Volunteer Stadiums, both of which have the same dimensions.

Who won the LLWS in 2021?

Taylor North Little League of Taylor, Mich., won the 2021 Little League World Series. It was the first such title for a team from Michigan since 1959. The team defeated West Side Little League of Hamilton, Ohio, by a score of 5 -2 in LLWS final (previously beat team 9-1 in Great Lakes Regional final).

Taylor North went 7-0 to reach the Little League World Series, going 3-0 in the Michigan state championship tournament and 4-0 in the Great Lakes Regional tournament. The team went 4-1 in the Hank Aaron Championship, losing only to Hawaii 2-0 in the third round of the bracket. Michigan avenged the loss in the bracket final, winning 2-1.

List of past Little League World Series champions

Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) claims the most Little League World Series titles, with 17 (with the last win in 1996). Next on the list is Japan, which has nine (last won in 2017) and California, last won in 2011.

Each of the last three Little League World Series has produced new champions in Hawaii (2018), Louisiana (2019) and Michigan (2021).