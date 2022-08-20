People from Dieppe, NB, travel to France to commemorate the 1942 Dieppe Raid





A delegation from Dieppe, NB, is in France this week to attend commemorations commemorating the 80th anniversary of the 1942 Dieppe Raid, a tragic military operation that killed more than 900 Canadian soldiers. Mayor Yvon Lapierre, along with councilors Mlyssa Boudreau and Lise LeBouthillier and CAOMarc Melanson are participating in ceremonies marking the anniversary from August 16 to 25. Canadian veterans Camille Richard and Robert Ladrire will also be in action. Yvon Lapierre is the mayor of Dieppe, NB (Pierre Fournier/CBC News) For Lapierre, it was important to continue the relationship the two cities have had for years. “Every time we’ve come this way, we’ve brought veterans from the Dieppe Veterans Association and we’ve also brought new cadets with us and had them discover the history and why we’re connected,” Lapierre said in an interview with CBC . News. The mayor seeks to preserve the memory and respect of the tragic event The name of the city of New Brunswick was chosen from the area in 1946 to honor the Canadians who took part in the 1942 raid. The two cities declared themselves ‘sister cities’ in April 2000. Members of the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment take part in the national ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the Second World War Dieppe Raid. (Elvis Nouemsi Njike/Radio-Canada) “We think it’s important to preserve that memory and respect,” Lapierre said. “There’s a real love from people in Normandy … for Canada because of the events of the 19th … And you can … feel it and you can feel it,” he added. “Sister Cities” He says that the highlight of this trip for him is the opportunity to renew the ties between the two cities. According to Julie Albert, communications and public relations officer for the city of Dieppe, exchanges have been held between the communities for several years to ‘promote the sharing of knowledge and foster closer ties’, including a kite festival and an exchange program of young people. In May, a group of seven young people from Dieppe, France came to visit the Canadian town as part of the Passeurs d’histoires project – to learn about Dieppe’s history and what the raid means to the Canadian commune. Lapierre, along with the Dieppe Military Veterans Association, met with the group during their visit. A documentary was made about their visit and will be shown during the delegation’s visit to France this week. He describes witnessing the group experience as watching flowers bloom. “Just being able to contribute to that program really touched me. And I know all the people they met in our community were very happy to see them,” he said. “We would be happy to do it again, we certainly learned something ourselves from dealing with the young people in our community.” Je me souvient association vice-president Thierry Mainguet reacts during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Operation Jubilee at the Dieppe Canadian War Cemetery, in Hautot-sur-Mer, northwest France, on August 18, 2022. (Lou Benoist/AFP/Getty Images) The Dieppe Military Veterans Association will hold a local ceremony in France on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the raid, remembered as “one of the most devastating chapters in Canadian military history.”

